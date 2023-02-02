LifeVac Partners with ENY Youth Soccer Association

This medical company saves more than lives, they save futures too

LONG ISLANDNY, February 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LifeVac is proud to announce a partnership with the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association, in which they will be the Presenting Sponsor of the Inaugural season of the Eastern New York National League Conference Qualifier (ENYNLQ). The league will feature Under-12 and Under-13 teams, both boys’ and girls’, with each division Champion being promoted into the US Youth Soccer National League Conference.



LifeVac units



ENYYSA and LifeVac believe all youth soccer players and Clubs should have the opportunity to play and compete at the highest levels, regardless of club size and status. We support the league’s vision of “earn your place.” LifeVac will also be a Sponsor of the ENY State Cup.

LifeVac believes everyone should have an equal chance at life, during a choking emergency when the BLS protocol might fail. “This sponsorship is an investment in the ENY Soccer Family. We are in the business of saving lives and we believe all youth soccer teams and families should have a LifeVac. This investment in Eastern NY Youth Soccer will help save lives as all ENYNLQ League members teams, will receive a complimentary LifeVac and funds will also broaden the scope and the impact of the league in the community,” said Arthur LihLifeVac Founder, and CEO.

“On behalf of the entire ENY family, we are proud to have such a great and impactful Long Island NY-based company in LifeVac as a league partner. Together, we build a league and enhance the ENY State Cup and all League initiatives, while saving lives,” Jim KilmeadeENYNLQ Co-Director.

Choking is currently the fourth-leading cause of preventable injury-related death. To date, LifeVac has saved 659 lives. This is an incredible milestone that demonstrates the impact LifeVac is having around the world. Our hope is that we continue to save lives and end choking tragedies everywhere. We envision a time when choking no longer takes 5,000 lives a year.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, NY. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG.

About Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association: With approximately 100,000 youth soccer players, and more than 25,000 volunteers, the non-profit ENYYSA Members stretches from Long Island to the Canadian border. Members are Affiliated with 10 Leagues throughout the association, which covers the entire state of NY. ENYYSA exists to promote and enhance the game of soccer for children and teenagers between the ages of 5 and 19 and to encourage the healthy development of youth players, coaches, referees, and administrators. All levels of soccer are offered, from intramurals, travel teams, and premier players as well as Children With Special Needs. No child who wants to play soccer is turned away. ENYYSA is a proud member of the US Soccer Federation and United States Youth Soccer. Visit http://www.enysoccer.com

Media Contact:

Laura Bonelli

[email protected]

516-659-4122

LifeVac LLC

120 Lake Avenue South, #35

Nesconset, NY 11767

SOURCE LifeVac LLC