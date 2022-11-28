LIFE’S FLAVORS 11/28- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

The Oaks Bed & Breakfast

Over the years Thanksgiving has ebbed and flowed with time and the traditions have adjusted with those in attendance. Even before I married my husband, his family would all gather together at his parent’s house and celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas at the same time. With new members of the family being added almost every year, this tradition has been wild and crazy.

We would eat our fill on Thursday and walk it off on Friday, when we Hunted for the perfect tree that the grandkids would get to cut down. Of course, over time things have changed. Not everyone can make the Thanksgiving Celebration each year, but that does not lessen the value we all place on Gathering together to celebrate what we are most Thankful for and strengthening the relationships each year.

The standard Thanksgiving dinner remains the same, but the family activities have adjusted to accommodate more people some years and fewer people other years. Instead of giving gifts for Christmas, we play games and do white elephant or gag gifts. Bingo and card games bring out the competitive spirit in everyone. Teams form and plots are made to win the biggest prizes. All the while relationships are made stronger, and love of family is instilled down to the youngest person.

No matter if we are out selecting a Christmas Tree for my in-laws house or playing a rousing game of kick ball, bonds are being formed. We each learn to use our skills and harness the relationships we have with those around us, to the best of our ability. I love it after the holidays when the kids are still texting or snapping their cousins. They find ways to continue their bonds away from the group.

Our hope is that those bonds will keep them together when they all become adults and start their own lives away from the center of home. We hope that the kids will all start to rely on each other outside of their family units and call on each other when they need that extra support. Yes, as parents we are always there if and when they need us, but their cousins ​​are also there and are experiencing similar issues as they are.

Thanksgiving is more than just about who made the best stuffing or who is going to fry the turkey this year. Not only do we celebrate the fact that we have food on our table, but we celebrate those around the table and how they have all grown together. Every family is walking a different path but all the paths converge together a few times a year, where those bonds grow stronger and the kids lean on each other more often.

We hope that you and your family are enjoying a wonderful Thanksgiving Celebration this year as well. Celebrate those friendships that will be rekindled and the bonds that will be built hopefully to last a lifetime.