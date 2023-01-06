Life Styles art reception Tonight at Fenix ​​Arts

Today

Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Family Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Hosted by Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Friday Film — “The Verdict,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art by the Glass — Guided artmaking Exploring paper-doll-style collage-making, paired with drinks and light appetizers with Lisa Krannichfeld, 6-8 pm, Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday — Chinese New Year, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — A crafting gathering, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple — Make a fleece scarf, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Sign up at springdalelibrary.org.

Craft Around the World — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Winter Market — Seasonal produce, handcrafted items, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods & more, 11 am-3 pm every Saturday through March 11, Fayetteville Senior Center, 945 S. College Ave. Free admission. fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

Adult Workshop — Artmaking with Lisa Krannichfeld, 1-4 pm, Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 pm, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA’s Mother & Child — 7:30 pm, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$60. waltonartscenter.org.

Sunday

Artist Demo — With Val Gonzalez, 1 pm, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 pm, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

[email protected]