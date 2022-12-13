Life Pacific Volleyball Welcomes Smith, Ertle, and Pennington to the Program

VSN (admin) Published Monday, December 12, 2022 – 04:00 PM

San Dimas, CA – Life Pacific Women’s Volleyball is excited to welcome three new additions to their program: Kate Smith, Peyton Ertle, and Havanna Pennington. Kate is an outside hitter from Desert Christian Academy, where she was just recently named the MVP of her league this past season. To go along with that recognition, she also received First-Team All-CIF and is on the school’s Honor Roll. Peyton joins LPU from local high school, Bishop Amat, where she played multiple positions, including outside hitter, middle blocker, and right side. This past season, she was just named to the 1st Team All-League, along with being named the League MVP. Havanna will be joining LPU from Fullerton Union High School, where she has been their setter for the last four years. She is a 4-year scholar-athlete, while also being named the Offensive Player of the Year and 2nd-Team All League this past year.

The Warrior’s volleyball program is coming off a strong season, as they fell in the GSAC semi-finals against Westmont College. They will look to build off of the successful season as they are looking to return everyone, while welcoming these three key additions.

Read more about Kate, Peyton, and Havannah below:

KATE SMITH