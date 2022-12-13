Life Pacific Volleyball Welcomes Smith, Ertle, and Pennington to the Program
San Dimas, CA – Life Pacific Women’s Volleyball is excited to welcome three new additions to their program: Kate Smith, Peyton Ertle, and Havanna Pennington. Kate is an outside hitter from Desert Christian Academy, where she was just recently named the MVP of her league this past season. To go along with that recognition, she also received First-Team All-CIF and is on the school’s Honor Roll. Peyton joins LPU from local high school, Bishop Amat, where she played multiple positions, including outside hitter, middle blocker, and right side. This past season, she was just named to the 1st Team All-League, along with being named the League MVP. Havanna will be joining LPU from Fullerton Union High School, where she has been their setter for the last four years. She is a 4-year scholar-athlete, while also being named the Offensive Player of the Year and 2nd-Team All League this past year.
The Warrior’s volleyball program is coming off a strong season, as they fell in the GSAC semi-finals against Westmont College. They will look to build off of the successful season as they are looking to return everyone, while welcoming these three key additions.
Read more about Kate, Peyton, and Havannah below:
KATE SMITH
|
NAME
|
Kate Smith
|
HOMETOWN
|
Indio, CA
|
HEIGHT
|
5’8
|
SPORT
|
Women’s Volleyball
|
POSITION/WEIGHT CLASS
|
Outside Hitter
|
HIGH SCHOOL
|
Desert Christian Academy
|
HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION YEAR
|
2023
|
HIGH SCHOOL ACADEMIC/ATHLETIC HONORS
|
Honor Roll, Second-Team All-League freshman year, First-Team All-League junior year, First-Team All-League senior year, First-Team All-CIF freshman year, League MVP senior year.
|
WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST THIS UPCOMING YEAR?
|
I’d say that I’m most excited about the other players and the coaches on the Women’s volleyball team. They have made me feel very welcome and included so far. I’ve had a lot of fun coming to games this past season and cheering them on. They played so well and I’m looking forward to being a part of it all.
|
WHAT LED TO YOUR DECISION TO SIGN WITH LPU?
|
I’m also excited to learn and grow, not just as an athlete, but also within a community where I can see that people genuinely love the Lord, are seeking to know him more, and want to serve him with their lives. I first came to visit LPU with volleyball in mind, but the faith aspect was also very important to me. After practicing with the team and being on campus, I just really felt God confirming that it was an environment that I would love and that I could grow within in so many important ways.
PEYTON ERTLE
|
NAME
|
Peyton Ertle
|
HOMETOWN
|
Chino Hills, CA
|
HEIGHT
|
5’11
|
SPORT
|
Women’s Volleyball
|
POSITION/WEIGHT CLASS
|
Outside Hitter, Middle Blocker, Right Side
|
HIGH SCHOOL
|
Bishop Amat High School
|
HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION YEAR
|
2023
|
HIGH SCHOOL ACADEMIC/ATHLETIC HONORS
|
1st Team All League, League MVP, Team MVP, First Honors
|
WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST THIS UPCOMING YEAR?
|
At LPU I am most excited to get to play volleyball at the next level and continue to grow in my faith.
|
WHAT LED TO YOUR DECISION TO SIGN WITH LPU?
|
I decided to come to LPU because of the amazing people there and the opportunities it has offered me.
HAVANA PENNINGTON
|
NAME
|
Havana Pennington
|
HOMETOWN
|
Fullerton, CA
|
HEIGHT
|
5’6
|
SPORT
|
Women’s Volleyball
|
POSITION/WEIGHT CLASS
|
Setter
|
HIGH SCHOOL
|
Fullerton Union High School
|
HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION YEAR
|
2023
|
HIGH SCHOOL ACADEMIC/ATHLETIC HONORS
|
4 year Scholar-Athlete, Junior year Most Improved Player, Senior year Offensive Player of the Year, Second-Team All-League
|
WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST THIS UPCOMING YEAR?
|
I am super excited to get to know the community and be close with my new teammates.
|
WHAT LED TO YOUR DECISION TO SIGN WITH LPU?
|
I decided to come to LPU because of my desire to become closer with God and because of Coach Wes recruiting me!
