Life after dark – The Hindu

There are two types of people, at least among those of us privileged enough to exercise some control over the shape of our days: morning people and night people. Or as Anne Fadiman labeled them in her collection of essays, At Large and At Small, larks and owls. Among them, and this claim is made with long personal experience, it is the latter who are called upon to explain themselves — why they prefer to be up and about, find a better connection to the world around, are in touch with their inner thoughts , find an Anchor when it’s dark outside. As if these questions can be answered.

Among the Owls is another subset — those who like to (need to) walk after dark. On the side of these folks is art and literature, as some recent books remind us. In a persuasive call to arms, in The Walker: On Finding and Losing Yourself in the Modern City (Verso), Matthew Beaumont, a London-based Professor of English, explained why it would serve 21st-century Readers well to adopt the pedestrian practices of Writers writing in the period from the mid-19th to mid-20th centuries. Among them: Charles Dickens, with his night walks, overcome with grief at the death of a parent, but also finding during his nighttime walkabouts a measure of the immense inequalities in his surroundings.

As with The Walkerthe cultural landscape is Mostly Europe (especially Britain) and North America in The Lighted Window: Evening Walks Remembered (Bodleian), by Peter Davidson, an academic at the University of Oxford. But if Beaumont uses literature’s greats to make his case, Davidson uses literature as well as art to explore the motif of the lighted window. He connects his walks — both alone and with companions, real-time and Remembered — to ‘visual art and literature from the Romantic period to the present day’ to convey how ‘the lighted window in the landscape or townscape… is a motif with many moods and contexts’.

It is a lifetime’s work to build up a memory bank of walks and moods, and find their reflection in art — and Davidson’s meditative, scholarly account compels you to also work backwards, a painting or a passage from a novel prompting you down memory’s bye- lanes. For instance, Ishiwata Koitsu’s Woodblock print Barber’s Shop, Koyasuhama. It is dark and raining outside, and the light in the shop is amplifying the focus and care with which the Barber is at work; a single lighted window upstairs indicates the domestic life in the establishment (the barber’s or a neighbor’s, you wonder). It may be day’s end, or just an evening/season when Darkness has fallen early — either way, it captures the work ethic and interior life of the barber.

Watching with Woolf



Till the 20th century came along, writes Davidson, there were hardly any women to be found in his survey of the lighted window. Even among the women who were working then, there were no depictions of a lighted window ‘seen from outside’. The reason is obvious enough: ‘the restrictions which premodern society placed upon the free movement of women’. Once it changed, the most vivid depictions are to be found in Virginia Woolf’s writings: among them, her essay ‘Street Haunting’, and her novels Night and Day and Mrs Dalloway. Davidson Quotes the end of Woolf’s essay on a typical walk: ‘In these minutes… the Streets had become completely empty. Life had withdrawn to the top floor, and lamps were lit. The pavement was dry and hard; the road was of hammered silver’.

As Davidson writes elsewhere in the book in another context, ‘The very act of straining to see acts as a trigger to memory…’ And with examples from art and literature, even an armchair journey can be a trigger.

