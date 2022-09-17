Life after basketball in the WNBA can go further than coaching

LAS VEGAS — Nikki Fargas was preparing for her 11th season as head Coach of the LSU Women’s basketball team in spring 2021 when Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, called. About a month later, she was named president of the Las Vegas Aces. Jennifer Rizzotti had just been fired as Coach of George Washington that same spring when her phone rang the same day. Just over a month later she was hired as president of the Connecticut Sun.

The two Unexpected career changes have come together in the WNBA Finals as the Aces lead the Sun 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday in Connecticut. The moves were logical next steps for the two basketball lifers, but it also represents a growing movement in the league, and across sports, of having more women in leadership positions. There are nine female presidents for the league’s 12 teams and it’s a trend commissioner Cathy Engelbert hopes to continue under her direction.

“One of the things we do at every Board of Governors meeting that we have with our WNBA ownership groups is talk about the diversity of our front office and our back office,” Engelbert said, “because we are extremely diverse in the player ranks. … Jen and Nikki being here as team Presidents representing these two teams is a great reflection on the league and the ownership and the diversity of our front office.”

Seven of the league’s teams are coached by women, although that tends to be a more natural transition for former players interested in staying involved in the game. Those are leadership positions on the court, but there’s a different level of impact that can be made from the executive side. Team Presidents typically lead the business side of things and are in charge of everything from arena issues to marketing to community relations and beyond.

These business operations positions within professional sports have not traditionally been available to women.

“I think it’s important for us to recognize that when you do put us in these positions and you give us these opportunities,” Fargas explained, “that we can be successful and we can succeed and accomplish any goal or any results you’re trying to reach. That here we are also just as competent as our male counterparts.

“As a league, we’ve always stood in the Forefront of so many social initiatives and social justice where it’s an injustice not to have representation.”

Fargas wasn’t specifically looking for the opportunity. She met Shabazz, who has been friends with her father in-law actor Antonio Fargas for years, during a Pilgrimage to Grenada and the two instantly hit it off. The diplomat/social philanthropist/speaker/producer/writer/actress became “Auntie Shabazz.” Shabazz had a connection with the search firm hired by Aces owner Mark Davis to find a team president and she reached out to gauge Fargas’s interest. The rest is history.

Fargas noted that while coaching she was heavily involved in ticket sales, team marketing, contract negotiations, arena details and had to balance budgets. All of that helped prepare her for the current role.

Rizzotti won a national championship at U-Conn. and two WNBA titles in Houston, but wasn’t even interested in coaching. She then spent two decades coaching at Hartford, George Washington and within USA Basketball. After all that time, it just felt like the right time to pivot.

“What I love about this, what Nikki and I have been able to do, going from coaching now to leadership roles, is setting an example and paving the way,” Rizzotti said, “for more players in the league to think about life after playing basketball, and that they can still have impactful careers.

“They can still grow the game and they can still be involved in a different way, on a different level. They can look and see women in those positions that they could possibly hold one day.”

There are more opportunities on the horizon as the league is expected to expand by two teams in the near future. Engelbert said the league has narrowed those options down to 10 cities. That’s not only additional executive jobs, but openings for ownership.

Two-time WNBA Champion Renee Montgomery had a whirlwind three years that ended with being part of the ownership group that purchased the Atlanta Dream in 2021. She signed with the Dream (2018), started her foundation (2019), opted out of the season in the Bubble (2020) and Retired (2021) before becoming an owner. Oh, she also got married and started a podcast with her mother, sister and wife during that stretch.

Montgomery was particularly inspired by the social justice movements in 2020 after the Killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and saw ownership as a chance to be more impactful. The Dream was put up for sale after the team helped campaign against former owner and former Senator Kelly Loeffler, who objected to the WNBA associating with Black Lives Matter messages.

“We’re in a very polarizing political state right now and so there was a lot of divisive messages going on,” Montgomery said. “And so, for me, it was about, well, you need to be in a position where maybe you can make these changes, and who’s making the decisions? Everybody’s talking about why aren’t these people being hired? Well, who’s hiring them and who’s doing it? And it starts at the top.

“So when you think about something starting at the top, that’s when you think about, okay, so how do I get a seat there?”

Within the WNBA, the Seattle Storm ownership group is all women and Mystics co-owner Sheila Johnson is believed to be the first African American woman owner-partner in American pro sports.

“I see that as a badge of courage and an honor,” Johnson previously told The Washington Post. “And what it’s doing is bringing other ownership, people of color into the sports arena. And we’ve just never really had the opportunity. It’s not that we can’t do it, we have to be given the opportunity. And I think more than anything, it opened the doors for so many other people. And even the young girls.