Licking Valley football players step up during active shooter incident

HANOVER ― It’s now been two weeks since the active shooter incident gripped the Licking Valley Local School District in fear.

Although the Threat proved to be a hoax, local law enforcement was quick to respond, as were staff and students. Among them were Panther football players, after a caller to the Newark Division of Police non-emergency line reported there was a shooter at a Classroom on the second floor of the high school late Friday morning, Sept. 23.

Junior quarterback Hayden Rodgers and junior cornerback Logan Workman were among those in a study hall at the high school.

“Our principal (Whitney Malone), came over the PA and announced that we were going to Level 2,” Rodgers recalled. “You could feel it in her voice, that something big is up. Then, we went to Level 3.”

With the help of educational aide Jeff Camp, players began barricading doors and trying to push everyone back into the corner. They were ready to throw chairs at the intruder if they broke through the barricade. According to the players, they were not shell-shocked and were ready to act.

