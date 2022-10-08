Licking Valley football players step up during active shooter incident

HANOVER ― It’s now been two weeks since the active shooter incident gripped the Licking Valley Local School District in fear.

Although the Threat proved to be a hoax, local law enforcement was quick to respond, as were staff and students. Among them were Panther football players, after a caller to the Newark Division of Police non-emergency line reported there was a shooter at a Classroom on the second floor of the high school late Friday morning, Sept. 23.

Editorial:Healing, learning needed from Licking County shooting hoax

Junior quarterback Hayden Rodgers and junior cornerback Logan Workman were among those in a study hall at the high school.

“Our principal (Whitney Malone), came over the PA and announced that we were going to Level 2,” Rodgers recalled. “You could feel it in her voice, that something big is up. Then, we went to Level 3.”

With the help of educational aide Jeff Camp, players began barricading doors and trying to push everyone back into the corner. They were ready to throw chairs at the intruder if they broke through the barricade. According to the players, they were not shell-shocked and were ready to act.

“It’s where leadership comes in, knowing we were doing all that we could and stepping up,” Rodgers said. “We were thankful that the sheriff’s office arrived so quickly. It really shows how dedicated and prepared they are.”

Workman admitted there was some initial confusion as to what exactly was going on and where the alleged shooter was, including possibly at the adjoining middle school.

“Obviously, I’m happy nothing happened, but if it happened again, I think we would be okay,” he said. “We were able to see true leadership in action.”

Senior defensive end Lain Copper was in the Cafeteria when the Threat came down.

“Mr. McCullough (athletic director Mark) got everyone inside from the patio,” he said. “We got people into the girls lockerroom and boys lockerroom. I was there, getting them to sit down and stay quiet. I was ready to protect everyone. I have two siblings (a brother and sister) at the middle school and my mom works in the cafeteria.”

Copper said night Locks were being put on doors, and that you could see the fear in People’s faces.

“There were seventh graders at the high school for choir,” they said. “One girl looked at me, and asked if she would ever see her mom again.”

Coach Randy Baughman was not surprised his players acted the way they did.

“I’m proud Anytime you hear football players stepping up,” he said. “We try to instill in them about being a man. I’m old-fashioned, but there’s times you have to man up, and step up, maybe be that macho man. I’m extremely proud, and their parents deserve a lot of credit for raising them the way they have.”

It turned out Licking Valley was one of at least a dozen schools across Ohio that was targeted in false active shooter reports that day.

Superintendent Scott Beery recounted stories of kids helping their substitute teachers through the lockdown, the football players’ actions, teachers who went door to door in search of Snacks and juice for their diabetic students after they fled their building, and Neighbors who sheltered fleeing students in their homes and fed them.

“Those are heroes. That’s amazing,” Beery said last week. “But that comes at a price. There’s trauma attached to that. For our kids and our staff and our parents, they lived through that. It breaks my heart they had to and it breaks my heart we have to train them. But they did exactly what they were trained to do.”

Yesterday, Beery said some immediate internal changes were made to help with communications, if future incidents occur. “Although 100 percent accurate information will never be fast enough,” he said.

“We had great meetings with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office personnel, and we are working together on a plan to help with traffic flow and the secondary response aspect,” he added. “We meet this coming week with our safety consultants and we will finalize changes after that. Following de-brief with our administrators, administrator-led de-brief at each building, and all the feedback I have received thus far, I believe 90 percent of things went according to how things were designed within our safety plan.”

Beery noted that not only will they use the knowledge gained to improve their internal responses, they will share with other local districts to possibly assist them, should something like this or worse happen to them.

