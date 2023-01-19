Licking Heights hosts alum basketball game, raises money for Charity

There’s no doubt the Licking Heights boys basketball team lives their belief that life is bigger than basketball. It’s Dec. 27, 2022, the team Hosted nearly 35 alumni players at their first-ever Alumni Game–and raised nearly $1,000 for Foster children in the process.

“It was honestly just about community,” said Alexis Collier, program director for boys basketball and a 2018 Licking Heights High School graduate. “One of the big pillars of our program is teaching players it’s not just about you. Basketball, and sports in general, can be used to give back to the community.”

All money from ticket sales and sponsorships went towards Stitched Together, a central Ohio nonprofit that provides Foster children with backpacks of essentials like hygiene products, pajamas and stuffed animals.

When Collier realized the game gave current basketball players the opportunity to engage with their community and learn about the importance of serving others, she immediately started planning. Because her entire family is involved in the district as alumni, current students or staff members, she first contacted people she and her siblings knew.

Once word started spreading, almost 50 alumni reached out to express interest in coaching or playing on teams. Business owners in the Licking Heights district also contacted her about available sponsorships.

