Libraries offering Research Skills workshop series | E-News

The Libraries’ Research Skills workshops will help you learn research tips and tricks to succeed in academics. Prep for your next research assignment, find resources for a literature review, situate yourself in previous literature and learn where to find key resources by attending one or more of these workshops.

Getting the Most Out of Google Scholar

Google Scholar offers several powerful features that Scholars may not be familiar with. This workshop will introduce key differences between searching in Google Scholar and library databases, techniques for increasing your access to full-text materials, and other more sophisticated features to improve your search results.

By the end of this workshop, attendees will be able to:

• Understand the strengths and limitations of Google Scholar

• Personalize Google Scholar accounts by creating alerts, claiming an author profile, and linking to WVU Libraries holdings

• Apply advanced search techniques for creating focused search strategies in Google Scholar

• Articulate some of the privacy concerns related to Google and methods to mediate them

Register for this Wednesday, Oct, 5, from 5:30-6:15 pm workshop.

Search Strategy Design for Biomedical Systematic Reviews

Explore the basics of conducting a systematic literature review, including how to frame a research question, developing a search strategy and searching the Biomedical literature databases. Related LibGuide: Systematic Reviews by Jennifer Monnin.

Register for this Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 4-5 pm workshop.

Finding Social Science Datasets

Social Scientists use data to trace, understand, and make predictions about the social world. This workshop will introduce two of the leading repositories of Social Science research data: the Inter-University Consortium for Political and Social Research (ICPSR) and the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research. This workshop will meet in Downtown Library, Classroom 136. By the end of this workshop, attendees will be able to:

• Apply searching and browsing techniques to identify relevant datasets for secondary analysis

• Understand a dataset record and other data documentation

• Perform downloads of full datasets

This workshop will be offered twice:

Register for this Monday, Oct. 10, from 4-5 pm workshop.

Register for this Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-7 pm workshop.

Writing about Data: A Scientific Writing Workshop

Are you a graduate student with a technical report or data-heavy thesis in your future? This workshop will explain the Conventions of writing about data, including Integrating tables and graphs, using the passive voice, and writing successful summaries. This workshop will meet in Evansdale Library, Rooms 228/229. A light pizza supper will be provided. Registration is required.

Register for this Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30-7 pm workshop.

Introduction to Engineering Village

This online workshop will focus on finding better ways to use the Engineering Village Database. It can be used as an OCE.

Register for this Monday, Oct. 17, from 3-4 pm workshop.

Introduction to the IEEE Database

This online workshop will focus on using the IEEE database more efficiently. This will count as an OCE.

Register for this Tuesday, Oct.18, from 3-4 pm workshop.

Introduction to the IEEE Database

This in-person workshop will focus on using the IEEE database more efficiently and will count as an OCE. This session will be held in Evansdale Library, Room 130.

Register for this Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3-4 pm workshop.

Which one works best: Web of Science, Scopus, Google Scholar

Scopus, Web of Science and Google Scholar allow you to get a landscape of a field of research. By comparing these three tools, you can discover the advantages and disadvantages for using these bibliographic databases.

Register for this Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-5:15 pm workshop.