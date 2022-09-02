Liberty football to celebrate Zach Hunzinger’s life before opener

Before Friday’s high school football opener between rivals Sunrise Mountain and Liberty, former Liberty offensive lineman Zach Hunzinger will be remembered in a ceremony on the Liberty field.

Hunzinger died on July 6, losing his four-year battle with bone cancer. The cancer caused him to miss his senior season at Liberty in 2018. But it never defeated his spirit, his will to live.

The school is honoring his Legacy before the game. A gofundme page was started to help the family, which endured four years of medical bills.

