Liberia: Watkins Launches District 10 High Schools Tournament

The Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN) in Collaboration with the Federation of District #10 High Schools has today December 1, 2022 officially launched a football and kickball tournament for all high schools within Montserrado County, Electoral District #:10.

According to the event organizers, football and kickball being a social activity, the tournament will provide the high school students with an opportunity of meeting people from the student community and interacting with one another.

In addition, they said the event will provide a healthy and friendly social activity of interaction for younger students within our district.

Speaking to a journalist in Monrovia, a day ahead of the event, the Chairperson, Joseph Cheeseman said everything is now set for the event.

They intoned that there will be a grand Parade with participants of the over 20 High Schools within the District. They said the Parade will begin at 9:00 AM from the Kailando Hotel to the Chubor’s Boboo Camp Sports Patch on the Old Road.

Today, both football and kickball teams of the Open Bible Standard School will lack hone with the Living Water Baptist School; while the girls and boys of Amos T. Warner High School will encounter the David Lombel Memorial Institute during the opening matches.

The Grand Final of the tournament will be played on the Famous Invisible Park located on the Tubman Boulevard, he added.

Chairman Cheeseman disclosed that an attractive cash prize plus medals will be provided to the first and second winners of the tournament.

The tournament is sponsored by Liberian journalist, now Representative Aspirant of District #:10, Y. Solomon W. Watkins.

Watkins was petitioned to contest for the Representative Seat for Montserrado County District #:10 by prominent citizens of District 10 including elders, women, youth and persons with disabilities. The citizens cited poor representation and unfulfillment of Promises on the part of the District current lawmaker.

“Hon. Watkins is our proud sponsor. He will initiate the kickoff of the tournament. We are glad to have people like Hon. Watkins in our District,” Mr. Cheeseman noted.