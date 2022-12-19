Liberia: The Police Homicide Department Must Investigate the Death of Ricks Institute’s 13-Yr-Old Angel Nagbe

LOSING A CHILD is every parent’s Nightmare and even if one has had the awful experience, you can never adequately feel the pain that another grieving parent is going through.

THIS IS WHY we at FrontPageAfrica extend our Deepest Sympathy to the family of Willvette Angel Nagbe, the 13-year-old Ricks Institute student who died while on a field trip on December 12.

ANGEL, from our findings, was full of life, and always willing to participate. She served the school’s basketball team, kickball, dance praise and choir.

HER SUDDEN death has sparked claims and counter claims between the school administration and the bereaved family.

SHE WAS pronounced dead on arrival at the Redemption Hospital upon her return from a field trip organized by the school.

THE SCHOOL, in its account alleged that the 13-year-old joined the field trip to Buchanan, Grand Bassa County sick and information on the status of her health was not disclosed to authorities when she joined the bus.

THE FAMILY, however, has rejected the claims made by the school. In a statement, the family indicated: “It is awful, for Ricks Institute to insinuate that little Angel was ill prior to her trip to Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County. We also like to state that we are unaware of any investigation that was purportedly carried out by the said institution.”

THE FAMILY went on to say “Angel was dropped off on the Ricks campus at about 6:30 am on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At about 5:00 pm on the same Sunday, December 11, 2022, Madam Nancy Zuahdyu, the primary Guardian of Angel called to check in on her, when she was informed by a friend who was also on the trip that Angel was not feeling well. Madam Nancy promptly requested to speak with the supervisor who was assigned to the kids on the bus. Madam Nancy instructed the said supervisor to take Angel to any nearby Clinic or hospital and she would be with them once she knows the hospital or clinic.”

THIS INSTRUCTION was, however, not adhered to. She was taken back to the school campus at about 8pm lying unconscious in the back seat of the bus with other students on board before being taken to the Redemption Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

THIS ACCOUNT is very heartbreaking and needs to be looked into.

THE LIBERIA NATIONAL POLICE Homicide department needs to step in and ensure that justice is served because on one hand, you have an institution whose credibility is on the line, and on the other hand, you have a grieving family yearning for justice.