Liberia: MYS Gets Huge Sporting Donations

-As LISCR Officially Turns Over Trophies, Customized Medals, Golden Boot; Ahead Of National County Sports Meet Start

MONROVIA-The Chief Executive Officer of LISCR Abraham Avi Zaidenberg has officially turned over scores of quality individual Sporting Awards materials to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The materials include four giant-size trophies for kickball, football, and basketball categories of the County Meet and twenty individual trophies and awards.

Others include 450 customized medals, 150 gold, 150 silver, and 150 bronze respectively.

Additionally, 3000 customized ribbons for accreditation for all participating counties were also part of the presented items.

Mr. Zaidenberg, speaking during the presentation on Thursday, December 8, 2022, pledged LISCR’s continued support and commitment to sports in Liberia.

“LISCR has always been a partner to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for several years, we have supported the intra-governmental league as its prime sponsor and the National County Sports Meet respectively”, he told sports Reporters.

The LISCR boss who put the cost of the items presented to the Ministry of Youth and Sports at $US10,000 also encouraged all participating teams and players to see fair game as key to the entire month-long tournament.

Unlike before he said, there has been a leap in the improvement of the game in Liberia.