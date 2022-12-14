Liberia: MYS Gets Huge Sporting Donations

-As LISCR Officially Turns Over Trophies, Customized Medals, Golden Boot; Ahead Of National County Sports Meet Start

MONROVIA-The Chief Executive Officer of LISCR Abraham Avi Zaidenberg has officially turned over scores of quality individual Sporting Awards materials to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The materials include four giant-size trophies for kickball, football, and basketball categories of the County Meet and twenty individual trophies and awards.

Others include 450 customized medals, 150 gold, 150 silver, and 150 bronze respectively.

Additionally, 3000 customized ribbons for accreditation for all participating counties were also part of the presented items.

Mr. Zaidenberg, speaking during the presentation on Thursday, December 8, 2022, pledged LISCR’s continued support and commitment to sports in Liberia.

“LISCR has always been a partner to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for several years, we have supported the intra-governmental league as its prime sponsor and the National County Sports Meet respectively”, he told sports Reporters.

The LISCR boss who put the cost of the items presented to the Ministry of Youth and Sports at $US10,000 also encouraged all participating teams and players to see fair game as key to the entire month-long tournament.

Unlike before he said, there has been a leap in the improvement of the game in Liberia.

“I feel proud to be a part of the huge change in the sector and let me Hail the current President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Mustapha Raji who I am so proud of and is impressed about his impact to the sector”, he re-echoed.

The LISCR boss stated that support to the sector is not only because of the passion he has for the game but also sees that as his entity’s contribution as well as its corporate social responsibility to the Country.

Receiving the items in a happy mood, the Deputy Minister of Sports G. Andy Quamie praised the continuous support of LISCR to sports in Liberia.

He described the dominant gold and customized medals including other materials as the first of its kind in the history of the County Meet.

“Seeing the County meet’s logo on the medals and other customized materials, makes me feel so happy and impressed and we want to appreciate the LISCR family for such support.

Mr. Quamie was also quick to encourage LISCR to continue its support to the sector.

“Your work and contribution to the Sporting sector over the years in Liberia is remarkable and we urge you to continue in said direction, the Youth and Sports Deputy Minister added.

Quamie who described Mr. Zaidenberg as a true partner to Sports in Liberia called on potential award winners of the 2022/2023 National County Sports Meet to eventually wear the Awards with pride and to remember the brain behind the gesture, The LISCR CEO, Abraham Zaidenberg .