Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) has Turns over County Meet Equipment and Supplies to the Ministry of Youth and Sports

Monrovia – Ahead of the 2022/2023 National County Sports Meet, Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) has presented a huge Consignment of customized equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the upcoming National County Sports Meet.

The materials that will be used for the annual sports festival are worth US$ 10,000.00.

The National County Sports Meet is an annual sports event organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and played among the various counties. In several categories including. Football, kickball, volleyball basketball, among others.

Presenting the materials to the Ministry of Youth and Sports at LISCR’s Headquarters in Monrovia, Abraham Avi Zaidenberg, CEO of LISCR, recounted the long partnership that has existed between his institution and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He said his institution takes pleasure in giving back to society, particularly through sports.

“LISCR has always been a partner to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for over 5 years now. We have supported the intra-governmental league as its prime sponsor, and the National County Sports Meet,” Mr. Zaideneberg said.

He named the items as 4 Big Sized Trophies (Football, Kickball and Basketball), 20 Individual trophies and awards, 450 customized medals (150 gold, 150 silver, 150 bronze), and 3000 customized ribbons for accreditation for all participating counties as the material that worth US$ 10,000.00.

The LISCR CEO said his institution will forever be a partner to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Liberian Football Association and the entire Sporting public of Liberia.

Avi Zaidenberg, used the occasion to encourage participating teams and players to see a fair game as key to the entire tournament.

“I feel proud to be a part of the huge change in the sector and let me Hail the current President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Mustapha Raji who I am so proud of and is impressed about his impact to football.”

According to Mr. Zaidenberg his institution’s support to sports is because of his passion for sports but most importantly is hid his entity’s contribution to their corporate social responsibility.

Receiving the items on behalf of Youth and sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson was Deputy Minister of Sports G. Andy Quamie who appreciated LISCR for their continuous support to sports in Liberia.

He described the customized materials which include medals, trophies, and individual awards as the first of its kind in the history of the County Meet.

“Seeing the County meet logo on the medals and other customized materials makes me feel so happy and impressed and we want to thank the LISCR family for such support,” Minister Quamie added.

Mr. Quamie used the ceremony to encourage LISCR to continue its support of Sports in the country.

“Your work and contribution to the Sporting sector over the years in Liberia is remarkable and we urge you to continue in said direction, the Youth and Sports Deputy Minister said.

In closing Minister Quamie described Mr Zaidenberg as a true partner to Sports in Liberia and called on potential award winners of the 2022/2023 National County Sports Meet to eventually wear the Awards with pride and to remember the. LISCR CEO, Abraham Avi Zaidenberg

In May of 2022 Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), presented a Consignment of trophies and medals valued US$6,000 to the ministry of Youth and Sports for the Intra-governmental & agency tournament.