Liberia: Gbarpolu, Sinoe File Protest Against Margibi and Bong

Monrovia — The National County Meet group stage continued on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the four Venues with Spectacular matches in both Kickball and Football but there are teams that have protested the result.

In Group B, there were two Protest cases Filed for what the teams considered as violation of the National County Sports Meet regulations.

Gbarpolu County who lost to Margibi county 2-1 Filed a Protest against Margibi County for Fielding four players from the same club team.

In their protest, Gbarpolu said the four players played Africa Sports Academy (ASA) – which is a gross violation of the rules and regulations of the National County Sports Meet.

Margibi Coach named Moses Korbah-#17, Archibald Dwayou -#15, Timothy S. Flomo-#14, and Moree A. Kornomugie -#8 in the match day Squad against the Gola boys.

The Protest says all the four players play for 3rd division side ASA in the LFA-Margibi Sub association.

Article 13.9 of the 2022/2023 National County Sports meet says, only three players per club team are allowed to play for a county.

The Gibi boys came from a goal down to beat Gbarpolu 2-1 in Group B at David Kuyo sports stadium.

The Gola Forest boys got the match opener in the 39th minute from Alphonso Johnson’s close-range header after Onalay Fayiah’s cross that was saved by the Margibi keeper but Johnson was on time to head in the opener.

Margibi was awarded a penalty that was converted by Abraham Kamara in the 53rd minute and Prince Nanakpallah put the Gibi boys ahead with an easy finish in the 65th minute after Barry’s decent ball.