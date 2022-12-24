Liberia: Gbarpolu, Sinoe File Protest Against Margibi and Bong

Monrovia — The National County Meet group stage continued on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the four Venues with Spectacular matches in both Kickball and Football but there are teams that have protested the result.

In Group B, there were two Protest cases Filed for what the teams considered as violation of the National County Sports Meet regulations.

Gbarpolu County who lost to Margibi county 2-1 Filed a Protest against Margibi County for Fielding four players from the same club team.

In their protest, Gbarpolu said the four players played Africa Sports Academy (ASA) – which is a gross violation of the rules and regulations of the National County Sports Meet.

Margibi Coach named Moses Korbah-#17, Archibald Dwayou -#15, Timothy S. Flomo-#14, and Moree A. Kornomugie -#8 in the match day Squad against the Gola boys.

The Protest says all the four players play for 3rd division side ASA in the LFA-Margibi Sub association.

Article 13.9 of the 2022/2023 National County Sports meet says, only three players per club team are allowed to play for a county.

The Gibi boys came from a goal down to beat Gbarpolu 2-1 in Group B at David Kuyo sports stadium.

The Gola Forest boys got the match opener in the 39th minute from Alphonso Johnson’s close-range header after Onalay Fayiah’s cross that was saved by the Margibi keeper but Johnson was on time to head in the opener.

Margibi was awarded a penalty that was converted by Abraham Kamara in the 53rd minute and Prince Nanakpallah put the Gibi boys ahead with an easy finish in the 65th minute after Barry’s decent ball.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Success!

Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error!

There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The defeat hindered Gbarpolu’s hope of becoming the first team to qualify from there.

The result means Gbarpolu will have to beat host Bong County in their last game to progress to the quarterfinal while Margibi needs a draw to make it to the last eight.

For host Bong a draw will be the best result to take them to Monrovia for the quarterfinal stage.

In another Protest case Sinoe County Filed a Protest against Bong for using what they term an illegal player against them.

Host Bong County defeated Sinoe County 2-1 on Wednesday in Gbarnga City to move on top of the table with four points from two matches.

Adam Kongoaih scored a brace as Bong County defeated Sinoe County 2-1 at David Konyou stadium in Gbarnga City on Wednesday, December, 21 in continuation of the National County Sports Meet.

The win was the Kpatawee boys’ first in two matches after a draw in their first match with Margibi on home soil.

Playing on home soil Bong took the game to Sinoe and got an early opener through Adam Kongoail Strike to send the home fans into total jubilation.

After the opener, Bong had to play most of the first half in their own half because of the immense pressure from Kollie Korvah men and they got rewarded with a late first-half equalizer from Christian Tello Sibley in the 44th minute ending the first half 1 -1.

After the break, the host started the match like a wounded Lion fighting for life as they kept the visitors away from the ball.

Adam the first man created by God came from nowhere to reclaim Bong’s lead after a loose ball fell between the defense of Sinoe and their keeper but Adam appeared and found the back of the net once more to give Bong the lead that they held unto until the final whistle.