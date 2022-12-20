Liberal Arts students investigate rhetorical approaches to the climate crisis

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — When it comes to the complex issue of the climate crisis, how it is discussed in the media, by politicians and by activists is incredibly important to understanding the prevalence of climate change in our society. This is exactly what McCourtney Professor of Civic Deliberation Debbie Hawhee hopes her fourth-year students understand.

This semester, Hawhee, a senior Scholar in the McCourtney Institute for Democracy and a Professor of English, communication arts and sciences and women’s, gender and Sexuality studies, taught ENGL 487W Climate Rhetoric, a fourth-year seminar where students investigate rhetorical approaches to the climate crisis as practiced by youth activists, climate scientists, public artists and policy makers.

Throughout the course of the semester, students participated in several exercises with the goal of understanding the rhetorical methods individuals are using to approach the climate crisis, as well as ways to adapt these messages. They analyzed communication strategies used by writers, scientists and activists, and sought to create their own methods based on what they had learned.

These Teachings ultimately paved the way for a Collaborative workshop to wrap up the semester, allowing students to combine the facts they learned with their own feelings.

“In a unit after Thanksgiving break, we focused on the nonhuman-human relations at the heart of the Anthropocene, the name that frames the current epoch as one in which humans have exerted themselves as a Geological force,” Hawhee said. “The final unit of the class asked students to think about the generational challenges posed by the climate crisis — for example, legal battles over decisions that will have a greater impact on future generations than on the generations making the decisions. The workshop offered students a creative way to explore, frame and connect these issues.”

The workshop, titled Greeting Cards for the Anthropocene, was led by Casey Boyle, associate professor in the Department of Rhetoric and Writing at the University of Texas at Austin. Boyle created the program with his UT-Austin colleague Craig Campbell, associate professor of anthropology, to make greeting cards, such as ones you would typically find in a grocery store, and utilize effective, witty rhetoric to target them to the climate crisis. One card shown to the class read, “My Ancestors used all of our resources…” When opened, it read, “and all I got was this lousy card.”

“We seek to develop tools to better cultivate the communication of climate change,” Boyle said. “We introduce the greeting card as a form of political intervention that can be put in the hands of everyday people.”