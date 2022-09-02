Liberal Arts student spends summer in Spain through two study abroad programs

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Liberal Arts student Stevens Gustafson spent nearly three months in Spain this summer through two faculty-led study abroad programs offered through the College of the Liberal Arts.

Gustafson, a third-year student double majoring in Spanish and marketing, has spent time abroad in a handful of countries before. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to take a gap year after graduating from high school. He left his hometown of Evanston, Illinois, and traveled to Nepal and Tibet for 10 weeks, where he learned about their culture and lifestyles.

For Gustafson, the chance to spend the summer abroad in the south of Spain while earning school credit was a no-brainer. The program in Ronda, Spain — Spanish Language and Culture — was six weeks, and the program in Cádiz, Spain — also called Spanish Language and Culture — was four weeks. Gustafson Originally Interviewed for the Ronda program, and it was in that interview that he first learned about the Cádiz program.

Both programs allow students to earn academic credit — nine credits through the Ronda program and seven credits through the Cádiz program — so Gustafson decided to pursue them both. Before participating in the programs, Gustafson added his Spanish major knowing that he would be able to incorporate a second language into his future career in the marketing field.

“It made a lot of sense for me because I would be getting a ton of Spanish credits, and I have always wanted to study abroad during college,” Gustafson said.

Being away from family in a foreign country for nearly three months can be difficult for some to navigate alone. However, Gustafson felt that his past experiences with Solo travel helped him remain calm while being away for so long. They also said that the people are what can make the whole experience.

“As time goes on, you start to become more comfortable with people, and you start to form those friendships,” Gustafson said. “In Ronda, I felt like as the program went on it got better and better because you’re getting more comfortable with the town and the trips we’d take.”