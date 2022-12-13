Liberal Arts student pursues passion for immigrants’ rights in Chile

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Luisina Kemanian-Leites, a fourth-year student double majoring in international politics and Latin American studies and triple minoring in Arabic, Middle East studies and Spanish, spent her fall semester in Santiago, Chile, in a program focused on politics, social justice and language.

Kemanian-Leites grew up in State College. Her parents, who are Professors at Penn State, immigrated to the United States from Uruguay, where her family continues to live. Her father’s side of the family are Armenian Refugees who fled to Uruguay after the Armenian Genocide of 1915. Her family’s background sparked a passion in Kemanian-Leites.

“I have always been interested in human rights and immigrants’ rights, as it relates to international relations,” she said. “Seeing how different countries respond to conflict, treat incoming immigrants and Refugees and build social infrastructure to accommodate them has been fascinating.”

Kemanian-Leites chose to study in a Latin American country as it is directly related to her major and she wished to learn about Latin American politics and history from local professors, who offered a varied perspective from what she had learned at Penn State. Additionally, Chile was going through the historic process of voting to adopt a new Constitution at the time of Kemanian-Leites’ education abroad experience. She was able to witness firsthand the unique democratic processes at play in what she said would have been the most progressive Constitution in the world had it not been rejected by Chilean Voters on Sept. 4.