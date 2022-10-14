Liberal Arts student finds passion for working with children at local internship

Not only did staying in State College for the summer during her internship allow Phelan to find her passions, but it also allowed her to get a sense of what it would be like in the real world.

“I think in college I’ve been inching towards that freedom of being on my own, as many other students are as well. So, I think this summer was just another step towards that, and I really enjoyed it,” she said.

After the internship, Phelan decided to apply to be a “big sister” after seeing the impact that volunteers have on the children. She was accepted into the program and now meets with her “little sister” once a week to do an activity with her.

Although she had only heard about the Big Brothers Big Sisters program through TV programming and was not a part of it when she was younger, Phelan always thought it would be an interesting program to be part of in her community. She appreciates the opportunity to give back to a community that needs it and to be there for a child who may not have someone like her at home.

“I want my ‘little’ to know that someone will always care about them. There’s always going to be someone who is thinking about them,” Phelan said. “I want them to know that they don’t have to do everything alone, even if that’s what their home life has led them to believe.”

Having a support system that you can rely on means a lot to Phelan, and it is something that she wants to give to others since she knows how encouraging and helpful it can be to have. Her support system at Penn State, especially in the College of the Liberal Arts, has guided her to pursue her passions in this interest.

Phelan appreciates learning about available out-of-classroom experiences through her Psychology instructors.

“The Faculty are great about sending out any kind of opportunity to get involved, whether they be research opportunities or Internships they know about,” she said.

Phelan’s academic adviser, Jennifer Plummer, has helped Phelan by providing course options and telling her the benefits of each one and how they might fit with her interests. Phelan values ​​being able to go over this information with Plummer so that she can make informed decisions about her academic journey and future.