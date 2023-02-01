Liberal arts school DeSantis wants to change

New College of Florida in Sarasota continues to find itself at the center of a firestorm.

Govt. Ron DeSantis has blasted Florida universities, and New College in particular, for their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He also accused New College of teaching theories that have become major conservative talking points in recent years, including critical race theory (CRT) and gender theories.

“The mission has been I think more into the DEI, CRT, the gender ideology rather than what a Liberal arts education should be,” DeSantis said of New College.

Tuesday, the college’s president, Patricia Okker, was fired and replaced with former GOP House speaker and education commissioner Richard Corcoran.

The change was part of a continuing leadership overhaul leading to a conservative culture shift at the school.

Unfamiliar with New College? Here are seven things to know about the Liberal arts college.

Where is New College and what does it offer?

New College, a public liberal arts college, offers more than 50 undergraduate majors and a Master’s degree program in data science. The 110-acre campus on Sarasota Bay is home to about 700 students and 90 full-time faculty engaged in interdisciplinary research and collaborative learning.

New College of Florida was Accredited in 2004 by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, Baccalaureate and Masters degrees.

It was founded in 1960 as a private institution, New College. It spent several years merged into the University of South Florida, before becoming an Autonomous college in 2001, the 11th independent school of the State University System of Florida. At that time, it became the New College of Florida.

New College of Florida uses evaluations instead of grades

Because New College believes learning should be a highly personalized and individual experience, students receive detailed narrative evaluations instead of grades from their professors at the end of each course, according to the school’s website.

The main argument is that grades have alienated students from the real purpose of education, according to Jorge Zhang. Rather than learn, students obey their teacher’s instructions as closely as possible, to maximize their grade.

Abolishing grades might actually make graduates more competitive. Creative problem-solving employees are in high demand, but grades limit risk-taking and creativity, Zhang said. Abolishing grades will create a more collaborative and less stressful environment. His article and blog are posted on New College’s website.

Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, and Antioch University in Los Angeles, also evaluate students instead of using letter grades.

The school is home to about 700 students and more than 90 full-time faculty. The student-to-faculty ratio is 6 to 1 and the average class size is 11 students.

Tuition for Florida Residents is $6,916 and $29,944 for non-residents. Room and board is $10,489.

Majors in a ‘community of free thinkers’

New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors in the arts, sciences and humanities and a Master’s degree in applied data science. It also offers professional skills through certificate programs.

Students can earn two bachelor’s degrees in five years — one in liberal arts and the other in engineering — through a dual degree program with the University of Florida.

The school encourages students to “join our community of free thinkers, risk takers and trailblazers.”

“Your education. Your way. Discover a public arts and science education driven by your curiosity, career aspirations, and individual learning style,” the school’s website said.

New College uses individual ‘contracts’ with students to outline goals

Students work with an Adviser to build an academic “contract” each semester instead of a traditional degree program. “You’ll thrive on the freedom to take risks and develop the self-reliance to achieve your goals.”

“As you work with your Faculty Adviser on your individual contract each semester, you’ll outline your academic and personal goals for the upcoming term,” according to the school’s website. “Along with traditional courses, you’ll explore new subjects through labs, tutorials and Independent Study Projects.”

A senior Capstone project or thesis concludes the student’s education.

New College guarantees admission for Sarasota-Manatee high school graduates who meet criteria

New College has partnered with high schools in the Sarasota-Manatee area to offer guaranteed admission to Qualifying students.

Criteria to qualify include:

3.5 NCF recalculated GPA

SAT score of 1150 (500 minimum on math and evidence-based reading and writing)

or

ACT of 23 (22 minimum is English, math, reading, science)

4 AICE, AP, or IB units with grades of C or better

New College has received state, national recognition

State University System of Florida: New College’s innovative educational model, 10:1 student-to-faculty ratio, and senior thesis requirement Foster students’ Intellectual exploration and personal accountability. The College’s rigorous curriculum prepares students for the demands of doctoral and professional degree programs. As a result, New College is the top public college in the Nation for the percentage of its graduates who go on to earn PhDs.