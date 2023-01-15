Liberal Arts Career Week begins Jan. 23

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State College of the Liberal Arts students seeking to gain a thorough understanding of post-graduation possibilities, hone their professional skills and network with employers should participate in Liberal Arts Career Week events held Jan. 23 to 27 and Hosted by the Liberal Arts Career Enrichment Network.

In its seventh year, Liberal Arts Career Week will include in-person, virtual and Instagram sessions and will bring back top workshops, as well as incorporate new opportunities for an enjoyable, enlightening and eye-opening week of career development.

Some of this year’s event highlights include sessions to connect with employers and alumni, as well as workshops to learn more about career paths for liberal arts majors, recruiting processes, graduate schools, gap years and more. From these, students will learn the skills needed to take their career journey in stride and achieve success in their professional lives.

“Liberal Arts Career Week is a fantastic opportunity for Liberal Arts students to explore their career journeys, especially if they aren’t sure where to start,” said Maddie Lapetina, a network Assistant in the Career Enrichment Network. “There is something for everyone — students should take advantage of this opportunity for professional development and discovery.”

Liberal Arts Career Week will be followed by Liberal Arts Virtual Recruiting Week, held Feb. 6 to 10. Students can put the skills they learned during Liberal Arts Career week to use and sign up to meet one-on-one with a recruiter to discuss internship and full-time opportunities. All appointments are virtual and must be scheduled in advance online via Nittany Lion Careers. Participating organizations include ALKU, Alpha Sights, Beacon Hill Corporate Recruiting, Center County Youth Services Bureau, City Year, Delaware River & Bay Authority, Pennsylvania State Police, Strawberry Fields Inc. and Target.

“While we celebrate and support our Liberal Arts students’ career readiness every day in the Career Enrichment Network, we look forward to providing a variety of opportunities and events during our Liberal Arts Career Week every year to help support all our students,” said Katie Wysocki, director of the Career Enrichment Network. “We hope to remind students that there are many resources here at Penn State, including the College of the Liberal Arts, to support their unique career journey!”

Check out the full list of Liberal Arts Career Week 2023 events below or on the Liberal Arts Career Week website. In addition to Liberal Arts Career Week, the Career Enrichment Network hosts various events throughout the year and provides an array of resources for Liberal Arts students, most of which are made easily available through Nittany Lion Careers.

Monday, Jan. 23

All Day — Gap Years highlight on Instagram (@psu_liberalartsnetwork)

12:30 to 1:15 pm — “What Can I Do with a Psychology Major?”

4:30 to 5:15 pm — “What Can I Do with a Language Major?”

Tuesday, Jan. 24

All Day — LinkedIn highlight on Instagram (@psu_liberalartsnetwork)

Noon Thu 12:45 pm — Economics Alumni Panel

4:15 to 5 pm — English and Communication Arts and Sciences Alumni Panel

Wednesday, Jan. 25

All Day — “Marketing Your Liberal Arts Degree” highlight on Instagram (@psu_liberalartsnetwork)

11 am to 1 pm — “Wayfinding Wednesday: Ask a Career Coach”

12:30 to 1:30 pm — “Interviewing 101”

1 to 4 pm — Drop-In or Pop-In Career Support

4 to 5 pm — “Taking Your Writing Public: How to Leverage Your Writing for Career Development”

Thursday, Jan. 26

All Day — “Deciding on Law School” highlight on Instagram (@psu_liberalartsnetwork)

12:30 to 1:15 pm — “What Can I Do with a Political Science or International Politics Major?”

4:15 to 5 pm — “How to Get a Job with the Federal Government”

Friday, Jan. 27

All Day — Grad School highlight on Instagram (@psu_liberalartsnetwork)

10 to 11 am — “Find Out More Fridays: Ask a Career Coach”

11:15 am to noon — “Careers in Research with a Bachelor’s Degree”

12:30 to 1:15 pm — “Translating Ph.D. Training for Non-Academic Careers: From CV to Résumé”

The Career Enrichment Network empowers Liberal Arts students to explore, engage, and define their career journey through diverse career development opportunities. Students can meet with a career coach to explore careers, internships, education abroad, research, the Liberal Arts Alumni Mentor Program and more. Through donor support, the Career Enrichment Network is able to provide Liberal Arts students with funding to participate in many of these experiences.