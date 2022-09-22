Liberal Arts alumna creates business to share her love of travel

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State alumna Imani Murray is 14 countries into her travel journey, and as she continues to grow her brand, she’s not stopping there.

The 2022 Chinese and materials science and engineering Graduate works as an online influencer and travel consultant, all under the brand of her business, ImaniK Travels, LLC. Her mission is to educate and inspire young travelers to see the world.

Since starting her business last year, Murray has received support and inspiration from her involvement in the College of the Liberal Arts and initiatives like Happy Valley LaunchBox’s Summer Founders Program.

Despite having an affinity for the Chinese language from an early age, Murray entered Penn State with the intent to only pursue an engineering degree.

After taking some engineering courses, Murray returned to her love of the Chinese language within the College of the Liberal Arts. It’s this Reconnection with the Chinese language that Murray said ultimately prompted her to share her travel journey.

“It really inspired me as I continued learning about people’s experiences and people’s fears to start my consulting business so I could mitigate the fear that people experience when they’re starting to travel,” she said.