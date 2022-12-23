Libby basketball sweeps varsity games at Troy





The Libby boys and girls basketball teams swept Wednesday’s games against Troy on Community Night at the Troy Activity Center.

Despite temperatures hovering at or below zero, both games were well attended. Admission was free, there were gift basket giveaways and at Halftime of both games, Troy’s youth hoops players entertained the audience.

Also, between the girls and boys games, long-time Educator and Coach in Troy and Libby Tony Smith announced the naming of the Center’s court in Honor of John Konzen, former superintendent, principal, Athletic director and teacher at Troy Schools.

In the action on the court, the Lady Loggers picked up their first win of the season in a 50-17 triumph.

Junior Ellie Andreessen got Libby started with a 3-pointer at the 5:49 mark of the first quarter. Maddie Vincent followed with a jumper to make it 5-0.

Troy’s Cortenie Rogers hit a layup with 1:37 left to make it 5-2. But Peyton Waggoner and Ashley Freese scored for the Lady Loggers to make it 9-2 after one quarter of play.

Libby picked up the scoring in the second while the Lady Trojans remained cold as the Lady Loggers took control of the game and led 24-4 at halftime.

A Rylee Boltz Steal led to two free throws by Kinzee Boehmler, then Andreessen hit a 3 to make it 16-2 at the Midway point of the second.

Boehmler hit two more free throws before she injured her left ankle with 3:08 left in the half. She was helped off the floor by her coaches.

Boltz hit a 3 with 1:10 left. Troy’s Isabelle Tunison scored the Lady Trojan’s only basket of the quarter with 52 seconds left before Freese hit a 3 to make it 24-4 at the half.

In the boys game, the Loggers improved to 3-2 in a 60-21 win.

The Loggers outscored Troy 9-0 in the first quarter and the Trojans were scoreless until Paxton Fisher drove the lane and hit a basket with 6:29 left in the second quarter.

Aidan Rose scored first for Libby, then Cy Williams hit a jumper. Tristan Andersen’s basket capped the scoring for the Loggers in the first.

Tyler Andersen opened Libby’s scoring in the second and Williams hit a short jumper with 7:04 left to make it 15-0. Fisher’s score briefly stopped the run, but Williams scored again and Alderic Martineau’s 3 with 1:42 left made it 24-5 at the half.

Both teams are off for the holiday break. Libby is back in action Jan. 5 against Columbia Falls with the boys hosting and the girls on the road.

For Troy, it returns to game action on Jan. 3, hosting Stillwater Christian. The varsity girls game tips off at 6 pm with the boys to follow.