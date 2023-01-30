Liam McKersie Joins Men’s Soccer Program as Assistant Coach

ITHACA, NY – Ithaca College men’s soccer head coach Garrett Eldridge has announced the hiring of Liam McKersie as his new Assistant coach, for the upcoming season. McKersie will officially begin his appointment at Ithaca on February 6.

McKersie comes to South Hill after spending the last two seasons at Emerson College where he served as the Assistant Coach & recruiting coordinator. The Lions went 10-3-6 this past fall, its most successful season in program history and finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the NEWMAC, before ultimately falling in the NEWMAC Championship.

He also served as the Assistant Coach at Chatham University from 2019 to 2021, while he earned his Master’s degree in Psychology. McKersie was a four-year member of the Allegheny College men’s soccer team where he served as a two-year Captain and was a Second Team All-NCAC selection in 2018. He was also named the team defensive MVP in 2017 and 2018.

McKersie has also earned his US Soccer National D Coaching License.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT LIAM MCKERSIE:

Dan Toulson, Emerson College head coach- “Congrats to Liam on this well-earned opportunity. Liam’s work ethic, ability to recruit, and most importantly his mentorship of our student Athletes has had a huge influence on the growth of our program here at Emerson. We all wish Liam the very best and have no doubt he will be a great.Credit to the men’s soccer program and wider campus community at Ithaca.

Bryan Harkin, Harvard College Assistant coach- “Liam is an exciting young Coach with a bright future ahead of him. He is a genuine and quiet leader who truly cares about the development of student-athletes both on and off the field. He will hit the ground running and is ready to impact things immediately. Ithaca have Hired a Talented Coach who is passionate about the game.”

Garrett Eldridge Ithaca College head coach- “Liam is a bright, talented, and hungry Assistant coach. He has proven himself to be a Tireless recruiter, great relationship builder, and good tactician. I am incredibly happy to bring him to Ithaca and to watch our continued growth as a program. Liam earned this opportunity after beating out a deep and talented pool of candidates. I have no doubt we have hired one of the best assistants in the region.”

The Bombers will kick-off their 2023 season on Saturday, September 2 when they host Fredonia at 2 pm

