Liam Coen addresses Rumors he’s leaving Rams to be Kentucky Football OC

Over the last week, the BBN has celebrated reports that Liam Coen will return to Lexington next season to become the play-caller again for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Despite there being no official announcement, it all seems to be ready to go once the Los Angeles Rams finish their season here in just over a month.

As he does every week, Coen took some time with the media in LA about this week’s upcoming game, but this week was slightly different as questions came regarding the Kentucky OC position.

Specifically: would he be taking the job?

Coen’s response: “No update right now,” though he didn’t exactly deny the Rumors either.

It is obvious Coen wants to finish the year with the Rams, as the coaching ranks are vastly different in the NFL than what you see in College Football.

They said as much as the conversation continued;

“The biggest thing is focusing on the season. That’s a conversation I’ll end up having with (Kentucky) at the end of the season,” Coen said. “The biggest thing is trying to do right by this place and finish this season off the right way. That’s the main focus, getting Baker (Mayfield) going, getting these guys ready and being there for these guys.”

It appears we are going to have to wait a little longer before we get any official announcement from Coen, but the reports of him returning are already working in UK’s favor on the recruiting trail.

Going to be a fun offense once again coming to Kroger Field.