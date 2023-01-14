Li Set to Compete in ANNIKA Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. – Duke Women’s golf incoming freshman Katie Li is set to compete in the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational presented by Rolex, which will take place Jan. 15-17 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

Li, a native of Basking Ridge, NJ, will be one of 72 golfers competing in the event that will feature 54 holes of stroke play over three days.

In December, Li finished as runner-up at the Dixie Amateur as she shot rounds of 68, 68, 71 and 68 to finish with a 9-under-par, 275. She fell in the third playoff hole to eventual winner, Emma Schimpf .

Over her career on the AJGA, Li owns five wins, 17 top-5, 24 top-10 and 34 top-20 finishes on the AJGA since 2019. Li has also collected 15 rounds in the 60s.

Duke features two former All-America selections that have won the ANNIKA Invitational as Jaravee Boonchant took home the honors in 2016 and Celine Boutier won in 2011.

Li will open action on Sunday in the first round beginning at 9:50 am, off hole No. 1 along with Michelle Liu and Nora Sundberg.

