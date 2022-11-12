LHSAA football playoff brackets: Louisiana second-round schedule

Here is the Louisiana high school football schedule for the second round of the LHSAA playoffs. Games scheduled for Nov. 11.

Non-select

Division I

Ouachita Parish (6-5) at Ruston (9-0)

Denham Spring (9-2) at Benton (8-3)

West Monroe (7-2) at Zachary (8-2)

Northshore (8-3) at Southside (9-1)

Dutchtown (7-3) at Destrehan (10-0)

East St. John (9-2) at Haughton (6-5)

Westgate (8-3) at Slidell (9-2)

East Ascension (6-5) at Neville (7-2)

Division II

Abbeville (7-4) at Iowa (9-1)

Leesville (9-2) at Jennings (4-7)

Iota (9-2) at Breaux Bridge (5-6)

Cecilia (8-3) at North DeSoto (9-1)

Lakeshore (9-2) at Opelousas (9-1)

St. Martinville (7-4) at Lutcher (10-1)

Church Point (10-1) at North Vermillion (5-6)

Erath (8-3) at West Feliciana (10-0)

