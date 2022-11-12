LHSAA football playoff brackets: Louisiana second-round schedule
Here is the Louisiana high school football schedule for the second round of the LHSAA playoffs. Games scheduled for Nov. 11.
Non-select
Division I
Ouachita Parish (6-5) at Ruston (9-0)
Denham Spring (9-2) at Benton (8-3)
West Monroe (7-2) at Zachary (8-2)
Northshore (8-3) at Southside (9-1)
Dutchtown (7-3) at Destrehan (10-0)
East St. John (9-2) at Haughton (6-5)
Westgate (8-3) at Slidell (9-2)
East Ascension (6-5) at Neville (7-2)
Division II
Abbeville (7-4) at Iowa (9-1)
Leesville (9-2) at Jennings (4-7)
Iota (9-2) at Breaux Bridge (5-6)
Cecilia (8-3) at North DeSoto (9-1)
Lakeshore (9-2) at Opelousas (9-1)
St. Martinville (7-4) at Lutcher (10-1)
Church Point (10-1) at North Vermillion (5-6)
Erath (8-3) at West Feliciana (10-0)
Division III
Richwood (7-4) at Many (10-0)
Rosepine (9-2) at Westlake (6-5)
Avoyelles (8-3) at St. Helena College & Career Academy (6-5)
Loreauville (7-4) at St. James (8-2)
Sterlington (6-5) at Union Parish (9-1)
Patterson (7-4) at Winnfield (9-2)
Jena (7-4) at Amite (8-3)
Berwick (7-4) at Bogalusa 8-1)
Division IV
General Trass (8-3) at Kentwood (9-1)
Welsh (9-1) at Oak Grove (8-3)
Oakdale (7-3) at Haynesville (9-2)
Oberlin (8-3) at Basile (9-1)
Grand Lake (9-2) at Mangham (8-1)
Arcadia (8-3) at White Castle (8-2)
East Feliciana (7-4) at Logansport (8-3)
Delhi (7-3) at Homer (7-3)
Select
Division I
Captain Shreve (6-5) at Warren Easton (9-1)
Acadiana (8-3) at Carencro (7-2)
St. Paul’s (7-4) at Northwood-Shreveport (8-2)
Brother Martin (6-5) at St. Augustine (7-2)
Jesuit (5-6) at John Curtis Christian (8-2)
Alexandria (5-6) at CE Byrd (7-3)
Scotlandville (7-4) at Edna Karr (9-1)
Archbishop Rummel (6-5) at Catholic-Baton Rouge (9-1)
Division II
Helen Cox (5-6) at St. Thomas More (9-1)
St. Louis Catholic (9-2) at Madison Prep (7-3)
Archbishop Hannan (4-7) at John F. Kennedy (9-1)
Evangel Christian (7-4) at ED White (9-1)
Vandebilt Catholic (5-6) at De La Salle (10-0)
McDonogh #35 (5-6) at Lafayette Christian (7-3)
Livingston Collegiate-Frederick A. Douglass vs. Archbishop Shaw (8-2)
George Washington (5-6) at Teurlings Catholic (9-1)
Division III
Sophie B. Wright (7-4) at Isidore Newman (7-2)
Metairie Park Country Day (6-5) at University Lab (7-3)
Northlake Christian (8-3) at Calvary Baptist (8-2)
ML King Charter (7-4) at Dunham (9-1)
Lake Charles College Prep (5-6) at Notre Dame (8-2)
Loyola Prep (6-4) at Episcopal (9-1)
Parkview Baptist (9-2) at North Caddo (8-3)
Ascension Episcopal (6-5) at St. Charles (7-3)
Division IV
Cedar Creek (7-4) at Vermillion Catholic (10-0)
Southern Lab (7-3) at St. Frederick (7-2)
Hanson Memorial (9-2) at St. Mary’s (8-1)
Delhi Charter (10-1) at St. Martin’s Episcopal (9-1)
Sacred Heart (8-3) at Ouachita Christian (9-1)
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (10-1) at Glenbrook (10-0)
Ascension Catholic (9-2) at Riverside Academy (9-1)
Opelousas Catholic (8-3) at Central Catholic (8-2)