LHS Volleyball Classic – The Licking News

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The LHS Classic Volleyball Tournament was held Saturday, October 8. Licking was plagued by injuries, yet came through pool play with only one loss, splitting sets with Houston. They advanced to the brackets as the number one team from the Black Pool, with Central (Park Hills) as team two. Mountain View and Salem were teams one and two, respectively, for the Orange Pool.

Photos by Shari Harris

In bracketed play, Licking faced a determined Salem team in the semi-finals. Another injury for the Wildcats during the set did nothing to help their momentum and they fell, 1 set to two.

Photos by Shari Harris

The Lady ‘Cats struggled to regain composure in the third place match against the Mtn. View-Liberty Eagles and they finished fourth in the tournament.

Licking was the only team to defeat the tournament champion, Central (Park Hills), winning 25-14 and 25-17 in pool play. In addition to the win over Central and the split with Houston, Licking defeated Eminence and Willow Springs in pool play.

In the week leading up to the tournament, the Licking Lady ‘Cats defeated the Willow Springs Lady Bears in a Monday night contest. Varsity won 3 sets to 1 (16-25, 25-15, 25-12 and 25-18). JV won in two sets (25-19 and 29-27).

Tuesday, October 4, Licking’s Lady ‘Cats went to Summersville and swept their Wildcats. Varsity won three straight sets (25-18, 27-25, and 25-14). JV won in two (27-25, 25-16).

Thursday, October 6, saw another Sweep for Licking on the road in Dixon. The Varsity Lady ‘Cats won 25-7, 25-19 and 25-9. JV won 25-21 and 25-10.