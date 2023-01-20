LHS teams get tournament wins

TOURNEY WINS

The Legacy boys soccer team got a pair of wins at the Dayton Highway 90 Classic on Thursday.

The Rebels defeated Nederland (2-0) and East Chambers (1-0).

Against Nederland, the Rebels got a first-half goal by Abelardo Baeza, and then they got a second-half goal by Enzo Pino off an assist by Matthew Gutierrez.

Jason Maltos was in the goal for the first half, while Chris Moreno finished off the shutout in the second half.

Alan Martinez got the only goal the Rebels (2-3-1) would need against East Chambers when he scored in the second half off an assist by Daniel Jurado.

Once again, Maltos was in goal for LHS in the first half, while Moreno took over in the second half to preserve the shutout.

GIRLS

LEGACY 4

SHEPHERD 0

The Legacy girls soccer team got its first win of the season when it defeated Lampasas, 4-0, in the Harker Heights Tournament on Thursday.

