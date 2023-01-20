LHS teams get tournament wins

TOURNEY WINS

The Legacy boys soccer team got a pair of wins at the Dayton Highway 90 Classic on Thursday.

The Rebels defeated Nederland (2-0) and East Chambers (1-0).

Against Nederland, the Rebels got a first-half goal by Abelardo Baeza, and then they got a second-half goal by Enzo Pino off an assist by Matthew Gutierrez.

Jason Maltos was in the goal for the first half, while Chris Moreno finished off the shutout in the second half.

Alan Martinez got the only goal the Rebels (2-3-1) would need against East Chambers when he scored in the second half off an assist by Daniel Jurado.

Once again, Maltos was in goal for LHS in the first half, while Moreno took over in the second half to preserve the shutout.

GIRLS

LEGACY 4

SHEPHERD 0

The Legacy girls soccer team got its first win of the season when it defeated Lampasas, 4-0, in the Harker Heights Tournament on Thursday.

LHS Coach Carlos Ruiz said his team came out and competed from start to finish.

The Lady Rebels (1-6) first got a goal from Deisha Morales with an assist from Ashlyn Patton, and then Ariana Rubio added a first-half goal off an assist from Kyla Patton.

In the second half, Madyx Navarez scored off an assist by Sarah Anuskewicz, and then Navarez scored again with an assist from Morales.

“I feel like we finally got the scoring drought out of the way,” Ruiz said. “It was nice to see my girls play a complete game from start to finish. It was a complete team effort today. That is a nice feeling for the team.”

The Lady Rebels continue to play in the Harker Heights Tournament on Friday.