Lexy Aurand finds swing for Hilliard Darby Panthers

It’s not easy to move on from a bad shot. Senior Lexy Aurand, a key member of the Hilliard Darby girls golf team since her freshman year, has been battling the mental side of the game her entire career.

In her last summer tournament before the start of this season, it “just clicked” for Aurand. She shot back-to-back rounds in the 70s at the COGA Tour Showcase Grass Roots tournament July 19 and 20 at Apple Valley and finished sixth out of 12 competitors.

It has carried over, and the Panthers have been the biggest beneficiary.

“I would have one bad hole and then be like, ‘Well, the whole round is ruined’ and it would get worse and worse,” Aurand said. “Then, it kind of just clicked (at Apple Valley). I had come off of so many bad tournaments (over the summer) and I was just like, ‘I love this course and I love this tournament. I just want to hit the ball and see what happens.’ I was able to recover every time I had a bad hole.”

