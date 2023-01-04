Lexus Bargesser of Indiana Women’s Basketball is ‘Now Able to Run Our Offense’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball freshman guard Lexus Bargesser likes to win, and she’s good at it.

In her junior year of high school, the 5’9″ Grass Lake, Mich. native carried her team to the Division III state championship while averaging 23.6 points off of shooting 55 percent from the field.

As if her skills on the court didn’t label her a major athlete, her track and field talent did. Bargesser was also a track star and led that team to a state championship after zooming her way to the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes individual wins.

