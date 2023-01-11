Lexington School District 2 Performing arts center has temporary leader

With construction slated for completion early next year, Lexington County School District 2’s forthcoming, state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center has a temporary leader.

The district announced Jim LeBlanc as executive director of the Springdale venue, which is expected to begin hosting events in 2024.

LeBlanc’s previous experience includes nearly five years spent as principal at District 2 magnet school the Saluda River Academy for the Arts and serving as Assistant principal for Taylor Elementary and Springdale Elementary. He has worked for the district since 2015, previously teaching in Richland County School District 1.

“LeBlanc’s passion and experience in the arts is extensive, as is his network in the performing arts community,” the release states. “His background includes work in the front of the house, with an emphasis in music and jazz guitar performance, as well as backstage with soundboards, lighting, and tracking equipment. He was co-leader of the L2PAC Task Force that worked to support the board’s vision for the Performing Arts Center and co-facilitator of the Lexington 2 Fine Arts cohort.”

The venue, which is intended to host performances, special events and other district-wide occasions, will seat about 1,550 in a hall including a two-level balcony. It is additionally set to feature “upgraded systems in stage lighting and sound, along with dressing rooms, set storage and backstage areas to support opportunities in dance, music, theater, and more,” according to the release.

Outside of its use by the district, the release notes that there should be opportunities for “professional development, statewide conferences, conventions, and student competitions, as well as community and cultural events, as space is available.”

“This is a multi-faceted position that will require someone who has an understanding of our district’s vision for the building, has an appreciation of the importance the arts can play in a child’s education, as well flat providing an exceptional venue for a variety of entertainment opportunities for our district, community, and region,” Superintendent Dr. Brenda Hafner is quoted. “I am excited to see how Mr. LeBlanc will help us lead and grow the district’s fine arts community.”

His hiring was recommended by Hafner and approved during a special meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees Jan. 10.

“I am extremely excited to promote and enhance the fine arts programming in Lexington School District Two,” LeBlanc is quoted. “I look forward to showcasing the Incredible Performing arts facility and ensuring the large impact it will have for the students, staff, and the Lexington Two community.”

“The arts have always had a big impact on me throughout my childhood, schooling and career,” he is further quoted. “I am honored to be able to share the importance and value of the arts as I help lead the center and fine arts programming.”

The addition of the Lexington 2 Performing Arts Center is expected to be impactful for both the district and Springdale, the town of roughly 2,700 located between Cayce and West Columbia.

“We haven’t seen that kind of growth or construction — I don’t know if ever,” Springdale Mayor Juston Ricard told the Chronicle last fall, expressing enthusiasm for the potential economic impact of drawing audiences to the town for events at the venue . “That’s super exciting.”

The center is the final project funded by a $225 million bond referendum that Voters approved in 2014.

Per the latest progress update from Thompson Turner Construction, released Dec. 30, the first round of priming and painting for the first floor was set to begin Jan. 9, with back-of-house Roofing set to start Jan. 5.