Lexington Performing arts center named in Honor of school board member

LEXINGTON — Robert Whitney’s background in music goes back even longer than his time as a school board member.

Whitney, 87, is the longest serving school board member in the history of Ohio. He has been a member of Lexington’s board of education since April 1964.

“He is an icon in the Legacy of our school system,” Superintendent Jeremy Secrist said.

Secrist suggested the Performing arts center in the new building for grades 7-12 be named after Whitney, a Lexington native and graduate.

At last Friday’s boys basketball game between Mansfield Senior and host Lexington, Whitney was recognized before tipoff.

“We made sure that he got the standing ovation that he deserved,” Secrist said.

Whitney got an early start in music, learning trumpet at the age of 5.

