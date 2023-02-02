Lexington Performing arts center named in Honor of school board member

LEXINGTON — Robert Whitney’s background in music goes back even longer than his time as a school board member.

Whitney, 87, is the longest serving school board member in the history of Ohio. He has been a member of Lexington’s board of education since April 1964.

“He is an icon in the Legacy of our school system,” Superintendent Jeremy Secrist said.

Secrist suggested the Performing arts center in the new building for grades 7-12 be named after Whitney, a Lexington native and graduate.

At last Friday’s boys basketball game between Mansfield Senior and host Lexington, Whitney was recognized before tipoff.

“We made sure that he got the standing ovation that he deserved,” Secrist said.

Whitney got an early start in music, learning trumpet at the age of 5.

“My mom was bound and determined I was going to play some kind of instrument,” he said.

He recalled taking music lessons in Mansfield and playing in the high school band, when he wasn’t playing baseball or basketball.

Whitney played trumpet in a Dixieland band

Whitney took his interest in the arts a step further. Outside of school, he, his brother and two other boys played in a Dixieland band. His brother also played trumpet.

“We’d play a little music at ice cream socials,” Whitney said.

They said the two other band members made the Talent competition on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Whitney and wife Carole have put four children through Lexington Local Schools. All of them participated in marching band.

Combined with his decades of contributions to Lexington Local Schools, Secrist said Whitney was a natural choice for this honor.

“His leadership has helped shape some of the opportunities that our students have in the arts,” Secrist said. “That beautiful new facility should be a reflection of his service to the district.”

In 2017, the board named its meeting room after Whitney, but there is no such room in the new building, which opened in September.

Secrist said Whitney’s impact on the district extends far beyond his board service, leading to his suggestion about the Performing arts center.

“I consider it quite an honor, I really do,” Whitney said.

Back when Whitney was a student, schools didn’t offer much beyond band, choir and drama club. They noted how many opportunities kids have today, everything from making jewelry to ceramics to blown glass.

Fellow board member has served with Whitney for two decades

Keith Stoner, school board vice president, has served with Whitney for 20 years.

“He’s a pretty humble guy. He doesn’t like being called out,” Stoner said. “I don’t think he ever would have initiated naming the Performing arts center after him. If he doesn’t exemplify what an Honor like that is about, I don’t know who could.”

The board vice president added Whitney has shared his experience with his less-experienced colleagues over the years.

“I appreciate that every time we’re together,” Stoner said.

While Whitney is a native of Lexington, Stoner has lived there since 1964, when his father accepted a job with the school district.

“I like to kid Bob that I was 3 years old when he joined the board,” he said.

While he is on the board, Whitney said he wants students to have all the arts choices they could ever want.

“I hope we can keep it alive and keep it going,” they said.

In addition to his time on the Lexington school board, Whitney is perhaps best known for his work as a prominent defense attorney for the past 61 years.

“It’s been a fun ride,” he said of his life.

