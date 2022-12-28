Lewiston Council on the Arts taps Niagara County native as new executive director















The Lewiston Council on the Arts has found a Distinguished Niagara County native to serve as its new executive director.

Maria Fortuna Dean, an Eastman School of Music Graduate who was born in Niagara Falls, has been a featured singer with opera companies and orchestras in the US and Europe. She also has taught at UCLA, the California Institute of the Arts and Carnegie Mellon University, and was director of opera at Pasadena, Calif., City College.

She will succeed Irene Rykaszewski, who is retiring from the post after 30 years, along with artistic director Eva Nicklas and longtime board members Kathryn Serianni and Tim Henderson.

“I really can’t imagine anyone better than Maria to take LCA into the future,” Rykaszewski said. “With her experience and creativity, she will certainly bring fresh perspective and ideas as she continues to build community through the arts, and with her deep roots in Niagara County, the transition will be seamless.”

People are also reading… Stranded motorists have Blizzard slumber party at Target on Walden Avenue

17 dead, Desperation grows on Buffalo Blizzard Day 3: ‘Not the Christmas that we wanted’

National Weather Service says ‘once-in-a-generation’ Storm coming. Here’s what’s expected

28 people confirmed dead in Buffalo Niagara blizzard; city ​​deaths rise to 20

Thruway, I-290, 400, 219 reopen; only I-190 in Erie County is still closed

Storm turns ‘wickedly bad’: 47,000 without power in Buffalo Niagara; Winds as high as 79 mph

With no electricity to power a ventilator, a Desperate mother fights to keep her baby alive

‘A ton of people stuck’: Motorists stranded in Blizzard all over Erie County

Blizzard warning issued for 4 Western New York counties

Winds, significant snowfall to Blow into Western New York on Friday

What to expect in the next 36 hours: Blizzard warning ends, replaced by winter Storm warning

Bills QB Josh Allen continues his tradition of giving great holiday gifts with the latest entry

Zero visibility, whiteouts Strand drivers as Storm wallops Western New York

Nightmare before Christmas in Town of Tonawanda

After a long night of rescues, Erie County deputies reach a child trapped in a car

The Lewiston Council on the Arts sponsors a variety of cultural activities throughout the year, including the annual Lewiston Art Festival. For more information about its activities, visit artcouncil.org.