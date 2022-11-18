Lewisburg’s Romano, WR’s Polcy earn all-state in boys soccer | News, Sports, Jobs

Two area players earned all-state honors this year in boys soccer in Lewisburg senior Alfred Romano (forward) and Warrior Run senior Tanner Polcyn (senior) as the Heartland Athletic Conference all-star teams were released.

It’s the fourth consecutive season Lewisburg had a player earn all-state honors as Romano joins Carter Hoover (2021) and Ben Liscum (2020, 2019), both of whom were midfielders.

Polcyn is the first Defender to earn an all-state nod since Alex Hazzoum in 2020.

On the HAC-1 first team, Romano and Milton’s Evan Yoder were both first-team forwards. Williamsport senior Owen Kaar and Lewisburg junior Noah Pawling were first-team midfielders. A trio of local players earned first-team honors as Defenders in Lewisburg junior Zach Kreisher, Milton senior Seth Yoder and Jersey Shore senior Peter Bellomo.

Milton’s Eric Yoder was named the HAC-1 Coach of the Year and Selinsgrove’s Colin Findlay was named Player of the Year.

Williamsport’s Connor Poole was a second-team forward, Milton’s Dominic Ballo and Lewisburg’s Darrien Svilokos were second-team midfielders, Lewisburg’s Matt Reish and Isaiah Reibson were second-team defenders and Milton’s Jonah Strobel was second-team goalie.

Jersey Shore’s Nick Bellomo and Central Mountain’s Peyton Jones were named to the third-team as forwards. Jersey Shore’s Daniel Marshall and Lewisburg’s Reese Dieffenderfer were third-team midfielders, Williamsport’s Jack Fink and Central Mountain’s Braylon Gentzel were third-team Defenders and Jersey Shore’s Cameron Fishel was a third-team choice at goalie.

Earning Honorable mention Nods were Central Mountain’s Asher Talbot, Jersey Shore’s Owen Farr, Lewisburg’s Henry Harrison, Milton’s Ethan Hamilton and Williamsport’s Jett Johnson.

On the HAC-2 all-star team, plenty of locals were well-represented. Hughesville’s Josh Heiney was the only area player on the first team as a forward. Warrior RUn’s Tanner Polcyn and Loyalsock’s Tyler Wescott were first-team midfielders. Warrior Run’s Cody Goodspeed earned first-team defensive honors and Warrior Run Coach Troy Emmert was named Coach of the Year.

In addition to being named all-state, Polcyn was also the HAC-2 Player of the Year.

Loyalsock’s Gabe Severn and Warrior Run’s Ben Potter were second-team forwards and Warrior Run’s Alex Brown was named to the second team as a midfielder. Montoursville’s Mason Winslow was a second-team defender.

On the third team were Montoursville’s Wyatt Fry (forward), Hughesville’s Jeff Fenstermacher (midfield), Montoursville’s Mathias Albert (midfield), Hughesville’s Ethan Woolcock (defense) and Loyalsock’s Lucas Pearson (defense).

Earning HAC-2 Honorable mention honors were Hughesville’s Quyunn Hartman, Loyalsock’s Becket Gilmour, Montoursville’s Gavin Hawley and Warrior Run’s Braego Cieslowski.

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ALL-STARS

All-state selections: Selinsgrove senior Nick Ritter (forward), Lewisburg senior Alfred Romano (forward) and Warrior Run senior Tanner Polcyn (midfield)

HAC-1 ALL-STARS

Coach of the Year: Eric Yoder, Milton

Player of the Year: Colin Findlay, Selinsgrove, jr.

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS: Nick Ritter, Selinsgrove, sr.; Alfred Romano, Lewisburg, sr.; Evan Yoder, Milton, Jr.

MIDFIELDERS: Owen Kaar, Williamsport, sr.; Colin Findlay, Selinsgrove, Jr.; Damien White, Danville, sr.; Noah Pawling, Lewisburg, jr.

DEFENDERS: Zach Kreisher, Lewisburg, jr.; Seth Yoder, Milton, sr.; Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, Sr.

GOALIE: Evan Haas, Danville, sr.

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS: Connor Poole, Williamsport, jr.; Daniel Hartzel, Danville, Jr.; Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, jr.

MIDFIELDERS: Dominic Ballo, Milton, jr.; Renzo Yuasa, Danville, sr.; Aidan Hunt, Selinsgrove, sr.; Darrien Svilokos, Lewisburg, sr.

DEFENDERS: Evan Dagle, Selinsgrove, jr.; Matt Reish, Lewisburg, sr.; Isaiah Reibson, Jersey Shore, Jr.

GOALIES: Jonah Strobel, Milton, So.

THIRD TEAM

FORWARDS: Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore, sr.; Peyton Jones, Central Mountain, jr.; Ryan Williams, Shikellamy, jr.

MIDFIELDERS: Nick Koontz, Shikellamy, sr.; Daniel Marshall, Jersey Shore, Jr.; Jake Keeney, Selinsrove, jr.; Reese Dieffenderfer, Lewisburg, sr.

DEFENDERS: Jack Fink, Williamsport, sr.; Braylon Gentzel, Central Mountain, sr.; Gavin Fry, Danville, jr.

GOALIE: Cameron Fishel, Jersey Shore, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION SELECTIONS: Asher Talbot, Central Mountain, jr., M; Nick Hand, Danville, So., F; Owen Farr, Jersey Shore, sr., D; Henry Harrison, Lewisburg, sr., GK; Ethan Hamilton, Milton, jr., M; Jonah Erb, Selinsrove, sr., GK; Jayden McKeen, Shamokin, sr., D; Dillon Zechman, Shikellamy, sr., GK; Jett Johnson, Williamsport, sr., F

HAC-2 ALL-STARS

Coach of the Year: Troy Emmert, Warrior Run

Player of the Year: Tanner Polcyn, Warrior Run, sr.

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS: Josh Heiney, Hughesville, sr.; Peter Lanza, Central Columbia, sr.; Kyle Ferster, Midd-West, sr.

MIDFIELDERS: Tanner Polcyn, Warrior Run, sr.; Tyler Wescott, Loyalsock, sr.; Andrew Beagle, Central Columbia, jr.; Jimmy Bender, Southern Columbia, sr.

DEFENDERS: Easton Erb, Midd-West, sr.; Isaac Knepp, Midd-West, sr.; Cody Goodspeed, Warrior Run, sr.

GOALIE: Maddix Karns, Central Columbia, sr.

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS: Gabe Severn, Loyalsock, sr.; Ben Potter, Warrior Run, sr.; Joey Singley, Southern Columbia, So.

MIDFIELDERS: Owen Solomon, Midd-West, sr.; Alex Brown, Warrior Run, sr.; Dominick Valentino, Central Columbia, sr.; Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia, jr.

DEFENDERS: Bryant Groff, Mifflinburg, jr.; Mason Winslow, Montoursville, sr.; Eddie Zuber, Southern Columbia, sr.

GOALIE: Kanon Keister, Mifflinburg, sr.

THIRD TEAM

FORWARDS: Collin Dreese, Mifflinburg, jr.; Max Maldonado, Bloomsburg, fr.; Wyatt Fry, Montoursville, jr.

MIDFIELDERS: Jeff Fenstermacher, Hughesville, jr.; Zachary Reed, Mifflinburg, sr.; Noah Romig, Midd-West, jr.; Mathias Albert, Montoursville, sr.

DEFENDERS: Ethan Woolcock, Hughesville, sr.; Lucas Pearson, Loyalsock, sr.; Brian Prezioso, Central Columbia, sr.

GOALIE: Francis Curran, Bloomsburg, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION SELECTIONS: Connor Fogg, Bloomsburg, So.; Jacob Hunsunger, Central Columbia, So.; Quyunn Hartman, Hughesville, So., D; Becket Gilmour, Loyalsock, sr., D; Chris Crool, Mifflinburg, jr., D; Tucker McClellan, Midd-West, jr., D; Gavin Hawley, Montoursville, So., M; Connor Dunkleberger, Southern Columbia, sr., D; Braego Cieslowski, Warrior Run, fr., GK