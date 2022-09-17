Lewisburg basketball Coach Tipton passes away

Photo: Lewisburg basketball Coach Adam Tipton is shown after being announced as girls’ basketball coach, in addition to his boys’ basketball coaching position. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com)

Messages of support, care and concern are flooding social media to the family, co-workers, and students of Lewisburg High School basketball Coach Adam Tipton, who passed away Friday evening, Sept. 16, after a brief illness.

Tipton, who at one time also coached the golf programs at the high school, was a Mathematics instructor, specializing in algebra and geometry.

They became head boys’ basketball Coach at Lewisburg in 2008 and in 2021 also assumed the girls’ basketball coaches position.

Adam Tipton (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com)

Tipton began as boys’ golf Coach in 2007 and two years later added the girls’ golf program to his responsibilities.

His 2012 and 2013 golf teams won MHSAA 4A state championships.

A Graduate of Magnolia Heights School in 2002, Tipton earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in 2007, followed by a Master’s degree in educational leadership at Arkansas State University five years later.

Tipton had been hospitalized earlier in the week and Lewisburg High School made the official announcement of his passing Saturday morning.

Several people expressed their thoughts and prayers to the Lewisburg and Tipton family, saying he was well-respected in the Lewisburg community and the basketball coaching fraternity.

The Hernando girls’ basketball team made an appearance at Lewisburg High School Friday to show their support.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Tipton leaves his wife Meredith and a young daughter, Chloe.