Lewis to Participate in Nationally-Televised PXG College Golf Showcase

Tennessee men’s golfer Bryce Lewis has been selected to participate in the third annual PXG College Golf Showcase in Scottsdale, Arizona, Fidelity Sports Group announced Monday.

Lewis is the first Tennessee golfer to ever take part in the showcase, which takes place at Scottsdale National Golf Club. He is one of six Collegiate Golfers set to appear in the event.

The event premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 7 to 9 pm ET on Golf Channel and will be re-aired multiple times during December and January.

Throughout the 18-hole competition, the broadcast will raise awareness and funds, for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and Mount Sinai Hospital’s Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research.

The College Golf Showcase features four top Collegiate male Golfers in the country, and two of the best females, as well as two playing team captains, Pro Football Hall of Fame members Jerome Bettis and Brian Urlacher, in an exhibition shootout.

Participants will be divided into two four-person teams, Team Semper Fi and Team Mount Sinai, which will be comprised of two male college golfers, one female college golfer, and a team captain. Teams will battle it out head-to-head in a skin’s shootout. Every six holes include a new format: scramble, team aggregate, and alternate shot.

During his time at Tennessee, Lewis has seen numerous amounts of success. Most recently, this fall season, the redshirt junior logged a first-place finish and recorded his 17th career top-25 finish. Following his individual win at the Purdue Fall Invitational, Lewis was named SEC Golfer of the Week for the second time in his career.

This past summer, Lewis won the Sunnehanna Amatuer, finished top five in the Northeastern Amateur Invitational and the Southern Amateur Championship, and made it to the round of 32 at the US Amateur Championship.

Just last month, the 2022 All-SEC selection was named the Tennessee Golf Association’s Men’s Player of the Year.

On top of his appearance in the 2022 PXG College Golf Showcase, Lewis was also one of 16 Golfers selected to take part in the 2023 Walker Cup Practice session in Jupiter, Florida.