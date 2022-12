TORRINGTON — Each year the Lewis Mills High School girls’ volleyball team comes together to help raise awareness and money for the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital’s Pink Rose Fund.

This year, members of the team raised an incredible $1,131.78 in donations at their annual “Dig Pink” fundraiser, according to a statement.

“It means so much to us to be able to help women in our community. We love doing this,” said Lilly Coates, LMHS girls’ volleyball captain.

“The overwhelming support and generosity we receive from the girls’ volleyball team and their supporters at Lewis Mills is so heartwarming and valuable to all of us and those we serve. Their dedicated efforts directly help women access lifesaving early detection services that are critical to improved outcomes for our patients,” said Tammy Rouleau, RN, Clinical Supervisor of Screening and Navigation for the Early Detection Program.

The Pink Rose Fund, established in 1998, provides financial support for educational outreach and screening to ensure that women in Northwest Connecticut have comprehensive, coordinated access to services related to breast cancer prevention and treatment, according to the statement.





The purpose of the hospital’s Early Detection Program is to ensure that all women in our community have access to regular mammograms. Early detection through mammography has been found to be the safest and most effective way of finding breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.

For more information about the Early Detection Program, call 860-496-6513.