Lewis Hamilton Recently Left Soccer Legend Pelé in Awe on a “Glorious” Day in 2021

The world lost one of soccer’s biggest legends, Pele. The three-time FIFA World Cup Winner was one of the most influential personalities to come out of Brazil. Turns out Pele was quite an admirer of Lewis Hamilton. As the Briton took home the win in the 2021 Brazilian GP, ​​”the greatest” himself congratulated the 7-time world champion.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or as the world knows him, Pele, made his debut for the national team at the tender age of 16. While soccer is a team game of 11 players, his influence on the team’s ultra-successful run was undoubtedly the biggest. A dribbling wizard, Pele breezed past the midfield and the Defenders with ease and often single-handedly took the ball to the opposition’s box, if not scoring.

Pele’s kind words for Lewis Hamilton for his proud gesture

It was a case of Talent recognizing Talent when the former soccer world Champion praised the F1 world champion. After his win at Interlagos, Hamilton famously waved the Brazilian flag, a gesture that warmed Pele’s heart. The former Brazilian Minister of Sports took to Instagram and posted a photo of him holding the Brazilian soccer shirt with a message for Lewis.

Formula One F1 – Brazilian Grand Prix – Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo, Brazil – November 14, 2021 Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the race alongside second placed Red Bull’s Max Verstappen REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

In the post’s caption, he wrote, “A wonderful performance. A day as Glorious for you, Lewis, as for us Brazilians. It’s great to see an @f1 driver raise our flag on the podium. Thank you for being who you are.” Lewis was clearly lost for words as he simply replied “Thank you sir.”

The Brazilian government recently granted Hamilton Honorary citizenship of the country, a move that earned Pele’s respect.

Pele happy to call Lewis Hamilton his countryman

Brazil is undoubtedly very close to Lewis Hamilton’s heart, given the fact that he won his maiden world championship there. In a video posted in 2010, we saw Lewis run a campaign for a local NGO that works to keep kids off the streets. Therefore, the Brazilian government recognizing his efforts was only a nice gesture.

Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele listens to a question during a news conference in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thanking the country after the announcement, Lewis wrote on Instagram, “Speechless. Today I was granted Honorary citizenship to one of my favorite places in the world. I don’t really have the words right now. Thank you Brasil, I love you, I can’t wait to see you again.”

Under the post, Pele commented, “Congratulations, Lewis. I am happy that, from now on, I can consider you a countryman.”

Pele’s Talent and persona transcended boundaries. The world has lost a gem, whose absence will be felt for a very long time.