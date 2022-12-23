Lewis Hamilton Compares himself with Tiger Woods while playing Golf with Tom Brady

Ahead of the Miami GP, Lewis Hamilton teamed up with NFL star Tom Brady on the golf course to play for a Charity event. While he did not come out quite satisfied after the game having been away from the sport for quite some time, he did compare himself with legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

Brady and Hamilton had come together at the 18-hole Miami Beach Golf Club as part of The Big Pilot golf challenge Hosted by the IWC.

Hamilton, who hadn’t played golf in about 3 years, teamed up with Brady in the longest-drive and closest-to-pin challenge. The two 7-time world Champions played against Super Bowl XVIII Champion Marcus Allen who had teamed with the CEO of non-profit Dibia DREAM Brandon Okpalobi.

Talking about his golfing skills, Hamilton said that he is a little bit like Tiger with putting. “I was always so far away from the pin so I was always having to do the long putts,” he said.

Although after one of his shots went south, he said “yeah, I’ll stick driving on the track.”

🎙️ “We gave everything we had which is ultimately what it’s all about!” Tom Brady sat down with Lewis Hamilton and Rachel Brookes to discuss the power of sport 🤝❤️ Catch the FULL interview LIVE on Sky Sports F1 this Sunday in the Miami GP build-up 👀 pic.twitter.com/estz0N9YhW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 8, 2022

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton is taking on Michael Schumacher’s role at Mercedes, says Toto Wolff

Tom Brady thinks Lewis Hamilton is an artist

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Mercedes star share a close relationship and neither of them fails to praise the other for their achievements in their respective sports.

In a Vanity Fair interview earlier this year, Brady was speaking about Hamilton’s heartbreaking loss to Max Verstappen in the 2021 season. Brady said that anyone can have a great season or 5 great seasons, but it’s hard to have 10-15 great seasons. Achieving that requires different skills and qualities.

The 45-year-old believes that Hamilton is an artist and he sees the Racetrack differently than anyone else.

Brady and Hamilton were also asked about performing in each other’s sports, to which they jokingly replied that he couldn’t race because the helmet wouldn’t fit on his head.

Toto Wolff believes Hamilton can emulate Brady

The contract of the Mercedes star is set to expire at the end of the 2023 season. After the end of the 2022 season finale, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that he will work on the contract talks during the winter break.

Hamilton has previously expressed that he is not planning to retire anytime soon and like any other athlete, he too wants to retire as a champion.

The 37-year-old has been with the Brackley-based team for the past 10 years and it seems like there will be more years to come.

Wolff said that the seat is 100% Hamilton’s if he wishes to continue racing beyond 2023. The team boss believes that the Briton is far from done and Suggested that he could emulate Tom Brady, who continues to compete in the NFL at the age of 45 .

Also Read: Nico Rosberg is still angry at Lewis Hamilton for the US Grand Prix incident for which he even threw a cap at the Briton