Lewis Hamilton & $9 Million Worth Soccer Star Share History at Star-Producing Stevenage Catholic School

Having grown up in Stevenage, Lewis Hamilton has pretty mixed emotions with the place. While he has revealed in his interviews about the times he faced instances of racial discrimination, he has also disclosed fond memories. One place he spent a lot of time that helped him nurture his talent was his school. The same school where he played soccer with Ashley Young, the boy who went on to play for one of the most successful clubs in England.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ashley and Lewis are both 37 years old and went to the same school in Stevenage, called Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School. As racing was more of a weekend activity, soccer was a daily thing for Lewis. Just how good was the future F1 star when it came to soccer, you ask? He was in his school team, playing as a central midfielder, alongside future Talent Ashley Young, who played either as a Winger or as a full-back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

HertsLive reported, “Lewis and Ashley […] went to The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School and played together in the school team. It’s believed that if Formula One didn’t work out for Lewis, he had a promising career in football or cricket.”

“Weirdly enough, both Young and Hamilton were in the same year at school and Young’s career also started in Hertfordshire.”

Ashley might have gone on to play for the Red Devils, but Lewis was always an Arsenal FC fan. Both Stevenage boys have come a long way as the current Aston Villa FC player is estimated to be worth $9 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lewis Hamilton Revealed a hilarious prank he pulled off on his teacher

In 2019, Lewis appeared for an interview for Sky Sports. The interviewer was a young kid, hence the name of the segment, Small Talk. The interviewer asked Lewis what was the naughtiest thing he had done in school.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Formula One F1 – Italian Grand Prix – Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy – September 8, 2022 Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during the press conference ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

They answered, “Probably Whoopee cushion under my teacher’s chair. She actually sat down and it made a noise. It was hilarious, so good, and everyone in the class laughed. Then everyone pointed at me because I’m the one who did it.”

Lewis told that he did not like going to school but now as a grown-up he realizes how important it was. As a kid, he only liked his school for sports. Well, no surprises there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: New Lewis Hamilton F1 documentary coming to Apple TV+

Whatever the Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School is doing, they are clearly good at it. At least when it comes to producing Sporting talent, they really have a lot they can boast about.