Lewis-Clark State’s Center for Arts and History Now Accepting Applications for Art Under the Elms 2023 | Idaho

LEWISTON – Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History is now accepting applications for various parts of the 2023 Art Under the Elms (AUE) event, which will be held between April 21-23, 2023 on the LC State campus.

Applications are now being accepted for the artisan marketplace, book fair, Emerging artist program, food court, and Volunteer program for the annual event, which is held during April.

Art Under the Elms, which is Lewis-Clark State College’s contribution to the Lewis-Clark Valley’s Dogwood Festival, will celebrate its 37th anniversary in 2023.

AUE is put on by the LC State Center for Arts & History. All proceeds from the event support the Center for Arts & History’s programming of exhibitions, public programs, and art education initiatives.

The majority of Art Under the Elms 2023 will run between 12:00 pm -7:00 pm on April 21, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm on April 22, and 10:00 am – 4:00 pm on April 23 with film screenings extending into the evening hours.

Admission is free and open to the general public.

For more information about AUE and to find application forms, click HERE.