Lewis-Clark State Volleyball Signs NIC All-American in Taylin Rowley | Sports

LEWISTON – AVCA All-American and North Idaho College product Taylin Rowley became the latest addition to the 2023 LC State Volleyball team, announced by Head Coach Shaun Pohlman on Monday. The setter turned outside hitter was one of the most feared hitters in the NWAC last season.

Originally signed as a setter at Southern Oregon, Rowley went on to become a standout for the Cardinals and tallied 335 kills in 2022. She played nearly everywhere on the court and finished in the top-10 in digs (480) to go with 55 serves aces 16 and blocks. She led NIC with 2.77 Kills per set, Assisted Mostly by fellow LC State signee Abbey Neff.

“We are happy to have Taylin on our side of the net,” Pohlman said. “It’s unlikely you will see her back down from a challenge. She is a physical player with a high level of competitiveness, and that is a big reason she helped NIC go so far this year.”

“Having been at SOU and NIC, I feel I have a home in Lewiston and can safely say that this opportunity feels like the best fit and I am so excited to see what I can accomplish as a person and a player while being a Warrior, “ Rowley said.

Rowley prepped at Coeur d’Alene High School where she helped the Vikings to the district title in 2019. She was voted all-league twice. At NIC, she helped the Cardinals to an East Region title and a fourth-place finish in the NWAC tournament. She was voted the NWAC East Region MVP.

“I am an intense competitor at heart,” Rowley said. “I love to win and I thrive off of pressure, so with such a competitive team and conference, I am excited to bring that confidence. I understand that I need to work just as hard, if not harder, to earn my spot on this team, and I take my role as a transfer seriously because I know I can bring a level of maturity and experience for the team. Saying yes to being on this team was one of my easiest decisions because of the culture that has been created by the girls and the coaches. I am a firm believer that the best gameplay happens with a foundation of trust and love, and here at LC, it is very evident to me that building that foundation is very important.”