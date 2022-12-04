Lewandowski overtakes Pele in the international goal scorers list with a goal against France

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski went past Brazil Legend Pele in the all-time international goal scorers list with his penalty against France at the Al Thumama stadium on Sunday.

Lewandowski’s penalty, which was saved by French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, was retaken during the Round of 16 match between both sides on Sunday.

The penalty, which was given in injury time, was awarded following a handball by Dayot Upamecano.

Lloris picked the right side and dived in time to stop Lewandowski’s first effort from the spot kick. But the referee asked the penalty to be taken after he spotted Lloris to have come off the goal-line before the Barcelona striker launched the penalty.

Lewandowski got a second chance and he converted the opportunity to give his side a consolation goal. France was cruising with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

Portugal Captain Cristiano Ronaldo sits comfortably on top of the list with 118 goals in 192 appearances. Indian team Captain Sunil Chhetri is tied 5th alongside Ferenc Puskas on the all-time goal-scorers list with 84 strikes. Argentina's Lionel Messi , who has 94 goals in 169 matches, is placed third on the list.