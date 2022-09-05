Lewandowski gives Barcelona Winger valuable advice about scoring goals – report

Four games into the new season, Barcelona are starting to rejoice in their decision of signing Robert Lewandowski earlier in the summer.

The Polish international has dramatically lived up to his expectations and price tag, having racked up five goals in four La Liga matches. He is currently tied with Iago Aspas in the top goal-scorers chart in the Spanish top flight.

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo has offered interesting insights into Lewandowski’s performances, especially in the recent game against Sevilla.

While the Pole has found the back of the net effortlessly so far this season, the same cannot be said for his attacking teammates such as Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha.

Dembele, in particular, has appeared a bit inconsistent in front of goal. It has been reflected in the fact that the Frenchman has attempted 16 shots on goal this season, only five of which have found the target and one finding the back of the net.

The report states that Lewandowski had asked Dembele to raise his head before finishing. In addition to sharing his experience and wisdom with the other attackers, the Barcelona superstar has also offered leadership and craft in the final third, making him a vital piece of the Jigsaw in Xavi’s attacking setup.

Although Dembele could not find the back of the net in the game against Sevilla, there is no doubt Lewandowski’s influence could ultimately improve his productivity up top.

The explosive French Winger currently has only one goal to his disposal in La Liga so far. But he has racked up a couple of assists and has been central to Barcelona’s chance creation in the final third, along with Raphinha.

However, one of these two players may have to settle for a place on the bench this midweek, as Xavi looks to ring in the changes in the upcoming Champions League opener against Viktoria Plzen.