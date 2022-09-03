Lewandowski and Kounde combine for superb goal vs Sevilla

Robert Lewandowski is certainly enjoying life as a Barcelona player.

The Polish striker joined the Catalan club from Bayern Munich this summer in a deal worth around €45 million and he has taken no time at all in adjusting to the pace of La Liga football.

Going into Barcelona’s match away at Sevilla on Saturday evening, Lewandowski had already bagged four goals in the Spanish top-flight.

The 34-year-old Maestro notched braces in comfortable victories over Real Valladolid and Real Sociedad.

Lewandowski then made it five goals for the season in the first half against Sevilla to put Barcelona 2-0 ahead.

And it was a thing of beauty as well.

Shortly after Raphinha had struck to hand Xavi Hernandez’s side a 1-0 advantage, Lewandowski and Jules Kounde combined to devastating effect.

SEVILLE, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 03: Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring their side’s second goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on September 03, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Kounde – who was playing against his former club – found his new teammate unmarked inside the box with a brilliant pass, although there was still a lot of work for Lewandowski to do.

But he did it superbly.

Lewandowski expertly controlled the ball on his chest and then volleyed home with his trusty right peg.

It really was the most beautiful of goals.

Video: Lewandowski & Kounde’s superb combo vs Sevilla

That is a beautiful goal from Robert Lewandowski! 😍 The Polish striker controlled the Diagonal pass from Kounde on his chest and volleys home to double the Barcelona lead 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/zZPW5EgSmG — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 3, 2022

Marvelous, simply marvelous.

Barcelona’s new additions are settling in very, very well. Lewandowski is going to net goals for fun and he probably should have had his second of the game just before the half-time break in Seville.

Poland’s record goalscorer was open in the box after a sweeping counterattack, but Ousmane Dembele – the orchestrator of the move – decided to go alone and his chipped effort went agonizingly wide of the far post.

Needless to say, Lewandowski wasn’t a happy bunny…

Video: Lewandowski wasn’t happy after Dembele Wasted chance

DEMBELE WHY DIDN’T YOU PASS TO LEWANDOWSKI HE WAS OPEN 😭😭 https://t.co/RYTd4kHk48 — Ziad is NOT in pain  (@Ziad_EJ) September 3, 2022

If you’re gonna ignore Lewandowski when he’s free inside the box, you simply have to score.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Groupa leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specializing in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

next story previous story



News Now – Sport News