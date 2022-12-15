Lew Nichols III leaving Central Michigan to train for 2023 NFL draft

A season after Central Michigan sent a pair of Offensive linemen to the NFL, the primary beneficiary of their pro-level Talent plans to take his shot at the next level.

Running back Lew Nichols III, who led the Nation with 1,848 rushing yards in 2021, declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Monday and signed with Detroit agency VIP Sports Management. The Detroit Cass Tech product averaged 5.4 yards a carry for the Chippewas during his chart-topping season, carrying the ball 341 times and adding 16 touchdowns. He also had 40 receptions for 338 yards and two TDs as CMU made a surprise run to the Sun Bowl and defeated Washington State in El Paso, Texas, on New Year’s Eve.

Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols (7) carries the ball escorted by Offensive lineman Tyden Ferris (66) during the second half of the Sun Bowl against Washington State in El Paso, Texas, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Central Michigan won 24-21.

But last season, both CMU and Nichols took a step back. Hampered by injuries (and the departures of Luke Goedeke and Bernhard Raimann for the pros), Nichols rushed 177 times for 601 yards and six TDs over nine games. CMU dropped to 4-8, although they were competitive in matchups against Power Five foes Oklahoma State and Penn State.

