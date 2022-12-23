Leviticus Su’a Reveals Commitment Date, Puts UCLA Football in Top 3

One of the top defensive recruits on the West Coast has announced his three finalists, and the Bruins were able to make the cut.

Class of 2023 Mater Dei (CA) linebacker Leviticus Su’a is set to announce his commitment on Jan. 20 at the Polynesian Bowl. Su’a will pick between Arizona, Stanford and UCLA, the 6-foot-1 linebacker revealed Wednesday on Twitter.

Coach Chip Kelly and the blue and gold are the most recent of the Finalists to have offered Su’a, sending their Scholarship offer out on Oct. 30.

