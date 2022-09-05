Levi’s Stadium is more than football — it’s an art showcase

Wander the halls of Levi’s Stadium, and you’ll encounter all the expected sights: branded swag at the team store, peach cobblers and poke nachos at the concession booths, a fleeting glimpse of Sourdough Sam, perhaps — and paintings.

Joe Montana passes to Jerry Rice in full Canvas Glory — painted by Bart Forbes — in one corridor. Three fans cheer from the bed of a pickup truck in a Triptych by artist Ben Alexy. And down by the luxury suites, you’ll find a stunning final flyby over Candlestick Park by Tom Mosser.

Katrina Lamoureux, an intern with the San Francisco 49ers, looks at a painting of Joe Montana by Bart Forbes, one of the pieces from the “Sports and Arts” collection hanging at Levi’s Stadium. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)

That intersection of football and fine arts comes courtesy of Sports and the Arts founder Tracie Speca-Ventura, who first saw the possibilities as a teenager, walking into a Southern California art gallery for the first time.

“It was a sports/arts gallery — only one of its kind — and something in me just clicked,” she says.

It was the winter of 1989, and the student athlete at Cal State Northridge had just landed her first arts-related job at the gallery in Sherman Oaks.

