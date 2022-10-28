Le’Veon Bell Reveals What Would Make Him Return to the NFL

Days before his boxing match with former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, former running back Le’Veon Bell is firmly set in his new career. But that doesn’t mean he’s ruled out an eventual return to the gridiron—well, at least not completely.

Bell, who’s already fought against (and beat) fellow former running back Adrian Peterson, said that he’s fully committed to life as a boxer, but said there’s a very specific scenario in which he’d consider suiting up in pads again.

“I feel like it’s a 1% chance,” Bell said, per NFL.com’s Grant Gordon. “It would have to be playoffs, and then like I got a starting job and it’s for a contending team—I have a chance to win a Super Bowl. That’d literally be the only chance.”

Bell spent nine seasons in the league for five different teams, most recently playing with the Buccaneers and Ravens in 2021. He most notably spent his first five years with the Steelers, who drafted him 48th overall in 2013. Bell earned four All-Pro selections —two first-team and two second-team—while in Pittsburgh, averaging 1,684 yards from scrimmage and totaling 34 touchdowns from 2014 to ’17.

